WATCH: $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark and Stanford star Cameron Brink come together for the much-anticipated WNBA draft

Projected No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark and the projected No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink met each other ahead of the WNBA draft.

As the WNBA draft inches closer, the excitement is palpable among fans and the players alike. During this time, the athletes are getting the chance to meet each other.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Stanford's Cameron Brink were seen chatting with each other and also with Ronnie Singh, an influencer and the digital marketing director of 2K Games.

When the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year was asked about her relationship with Clark., Brink said:

We played on USA teams together and I think she`s the greatest. She`s so funny and always just lighthearted, and brings fun to whatever event we`re at. So, I`m just super proud of her. Congratulations to her for winning Player of the Year, and she deserves it."

It will be interesting to see the two make big moves in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark gave a taste of his own medicine to Michael Che on SNL

After an illustrious four seasons at the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark, who has a NIL valuation of $3.4 million (as per On3 Sports), will move on to make a name for herself in the WNBA. However, before she starts her journey to the pros, she's already piqued the interest of many college hoops fans when she appeared on Saturday Night Live.

There, she had a hilarious skit prepared alongside comedian and actor Michael Che. Clark started out by paying tribute and showing gratitude to all the WNBA legends who inspired her.

"I'm sure it will be a first big step for me. But it's just one step for the WNBA," Clark said. "Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Lesley, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation."

She then gifted a signed, pink apron to Che, who, in turn, thanked her and said that he was excited to gift it to his girlfriend. To this, Caitlin Clark jokingly said that he is not in a relationship with anyone.

When Che introduced the Iowa star to the audience, he joked that the University of Iowa had decided to retire her jersey and replace it with an apron. Therefore, Clark got a funny revenge on the comedian.