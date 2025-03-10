  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • WATCH: $4M worth A'ja Wilson makes virtual College GameDay appearance to support alma mater South Carolina

WATCH: $4M worth A'ja Wilson makes virtual College GameDay appearance to support alma mater South Carolina

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 10, 2025 03:47 GMT
Auburn v South Carolina - Source: Getty
Former South Carolina Gamecocks player A'ja Wilson celebrates with the team after her jersey retirement ceremony at Colonial Life Arena on February 2, 2025. Photo: Getty

Former South Carolina star A'ja Wilson showed her support for her alma mater on Sunday, making a virtual appearance on ESPN College GameDay ahead of the fifth-ranked Gamecocks' clash with the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in the 2025 SEC Tournament finals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Ad

South Carolina fans screamed in delight after Wilson appeared on the screen, which also listed her list of accomplishments with the Gamecocks. Wilson, who is worth $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, had a huge smile on her face as she waved to the fans in Greenville.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

South Carolina fans got their money's worth as they later watched the Gamecocks crush the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament championship game. Chloe Kitts starred in South Carolina's 64-45 win, nearly recording a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. She was named the tournament MVP after averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 boards and 3.0 dimes in the knockout event.

Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards delivered off the bench, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. Sania Feagin was the other player to score in double figures for South Carolina, dropping 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Ad

The Gamecocks stamped their class on the defensive end in the first half, limiting the Longhorns to just 16 points. Madison Booker, who recorded 25 points in the semifinal against LSU, scored her first points in the championship game with just 1:51 left in the second quarter. The Texas star finished the contest with only 10 points.

A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley's championship pedigree in the SEC Tournament

A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley made history together at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to four straight SEC Tournament titles. They first won the SEC Tournament in 2015, beating the Tennessee Lady Volunteers 62-46 in the championship game. Wilson scored 11 points off the bench in the finals.

Ad

The Gamecocks repeated as SEC Tournament champions in 2016, beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 66-52 in the finals. Wilson dominated in the championship game, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward A&#039;ja Wilson (22) holds up the trophy after they won the 2017 SEC Tournament at Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn
South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds up the trophy after they won the 2017 SEC Tournament at Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

South Carolina won its third SEC Tournament title in a row in 2017, defeating Mississippi State 59-49 in the finals. A'ja Wilson stuffed the stat sheet, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Staley and Wilson won their last SEC Tournament title as a pair in 2018, leading South Carolina to another victory over Mississippi State in the finals. Wilson powered the Gamecocks' 62-51 win, scoring 16 points and collecting eight rebounds.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी