Watch: Bronny James in good spirits playing piano after coming home in the latest viral video

Bronny James has been spotted in good spirits lately following a tragic cardiac arrest at USC's practice session at the beginning of the week.

LeBron James posted a video on Instagram of Bronny playing the piano, which quickly went viral due to the sensitivity of cardiac arrest cases and Bronny's massive social media following.

LeBron's video was captioned, "GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!"

Earlier in the week, college basketball fans were left in shock as news filtered through that LeBron's eldest son, Bronny had suffered a cardiac arrest. The James family received an outpouring of support from all corners.

The younger James was first seen out and about after the scary incident with his family at the glitzy restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica. The images of him going about his day so soon after such a traumatic experience cooled fans' fears about his sporting future.

What happened to Bronny James?

According to CNN sources, earlier in the year, Bronny James had a cardiac screening, which is a prerequisite for potential NBA players, and the results showed nothing wrong with Bronny.

The screening included an EKG (electrocardiogram) to monitor the heart's electrical activity and a transthoracic echocardiogram to check blood flow through the heart.

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, also had heart surgery due to a right anomalous coronary artery. He took a medical redshirt during his first year and now plays for the G League Ignite.

The Bronny James question

The first question most basketball fans asked was whether Bronny James would ever get to play basketball again. As a five-star recruit, he is expected to be a one-and-done prospect at USC before he declares for the 2024 NBA draft.

Dr. Brian Sutterer, a doctor who uses his YouTube channel to analyze various sports injuries had some news about James' basketball future.

"If they don't find an exact cause and you don't really know what happened, you have to have that discussion of what exactly are the risks of going back out there and playing. Extremely serious situation we're dealing with, then legitimately something that affects the rest of his career depending on what we discover and depending on what they have to do about it."

The video of Bronny James coming out of the hospital and continuing life normally so soon after his cardiac arrest will definitely ease most NBA team's concerns about his basketball future.