What is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy? Bronny James' cardiac arrest brings awareness about the heart condition ailing young athletes

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital. James is now in stable condition and is already out of the ICU. However, fans are starting to question how can a healthy 18-year-old athlete suddenly gets cardiac arrest and many conspiracies fuel the curiosity of the public.
According to Dr. Janette Nesheiwat of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, James probably had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Nesheiwat explained that it is one of the common causes of cardiac arrest in teenagers.
Another term for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an enlarged heart, which can be detected with an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram.
Some fans started to theorize that the COVID-19 vaccine might have caused cardiac arrest and Bronny James was suffering from myocarditis. It's a disease wherein the heart gets inflamed and is one of the rare side effects of the vaccine.
However, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat clarified that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition. That means if Bronny has the condition, he got it from one of his parents, LeBron and Savannah James. Nesheiwat also encouraged the couple to get checked if their eldest is diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Dr. Jahandar Saleh, a cardiologist with Dignity Health Northridge in Southern California also has the same theory regarding Bronny James. Saleh thought that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy might be one of the possible reasons why James had a cardiac arrest.
"Cardiac arrest means that the heart stops," Saleh told ABC Los Angeles. "Most of them are congenital. One is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart is thicker than normal."
Saleh added that myocarditis, heart rhythm problems, dehydration or even a hard hit to the heart can cause cardiac arrest. A hard hit to the heart was the reason why Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game earlier this year.
Some fans not buying the conspiracy about what caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Many on Twitter were quick to blame the COVID-19 vaccine for causing Bronny James' cardiac arrest. However, some fans were quick to point out that most cardiac arrest cases in teenagers were caused by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
One fan told the story of her friend's daughter who suffered cardiac arrest at age 12, survived and was diagnosed with the genetic condition.
This fan urged people to not believe any conspiracy theories and read about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Another fan pointed out the cases of Hank Gathers of the Loyola Marymount Lions and Reggie Lewis of the Boston Celtics. Both died due to cardiac arrest in 1990 and 1993, respectively and were diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy after their deaths.
