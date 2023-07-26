What is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy? Bronny James' cardiac arrest brings awareness about the heart condition ailing young athletes

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital. James is now in stable condition and is already out of the ICU. However, fans are starting to question how can a healthy 18-year-old athlete suddenly gets cardiac arrest and many conspiracies fuel the curiosity of the public.

According to Dr. Janette Nesheiwat of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, James probably had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Nesheiwat explained that it is one of the common causes of cardiac arrest in teenagers.

Another term for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an enlarged heart, which can be detected with an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dr Janette Nesheiwat @DoctorJanette I’m glad @KingJames son Bronny who went into cardiac arrest playing basketball has improved. One of the common causes of cardiac arrest in teenagers is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy- an enlarged heart. This can be easily diagnosed with an EKG & echo.

Some fans started to theorize that the COVID-19 vaccine might have caused cardiac arrest and Bronny James was suffering from myocarditis. It's a disease wherein the heart gets inflamed and is one of the rare side effects of the vaccine.

However, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat clarified that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition. That means if Bronny has the condition, he got it from one of his parents, LeBron and Savannah James. Nesheiwat also encouraged the couple to get checked if their eldest is diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Dr Janette Nesheiwat @DoctorJanette A lot of you have been asking me so let’s clarify-Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart we saw after covid vax. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is genetic- A gene mutation causing enlarged heart. If parent has it, 50% chance you get it. Parents should be checked if Bronny has HCM.

Dr. Jahandar Saleh, a cardiologist with Dignity Health Northridge in Southern California also has the same theory regarding Bronny James. Saleh thought that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy might be one of the possible reasons why James had a cardiac arrest.

"Cardiac arrest means that the heart stops," Saleh told ABC Los Angeles. "Most of them are congenital. One is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart is thicker than normal."

Saleh added that myocarditis, heart rhythm problems, dehydration or even a hard hit to the heart can cause cardiac arrest. A hard hit to the heart was the reason why Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game earlier this year.

Also Read: "You need help" - Shareef O'Neal fires back at fan who pinned Bronny James' cardiac arrest on former Lakers star

Some fans not buying the conspiracy about what caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest

Many on Twitter were quick to blame the COVID-19 vaccine for causing Bronny James' cardiac arrest. However, some fans were quick to point out that most cardiac arrest cases in teenagers were caused by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

One fan told the story of her friend's daughter who suffered cardiac arrest at age 12, survived and was diagnosed with the genetic condition.

Linda Ann @AZIDoutdoors @DC_Draino Or it could be he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic condition that often goes undiagnosed until cardiac arrest. One of the leading causes of death in young athletes. My friend’s daughter had this happen at 12 years old—she survived.

This fan urged people to not believe any conspiracy theories and read about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Melanie Dione @thegates0fmel Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has been identified as the reason behind cardiac arrest in young athletes for a really long time now.



There’s lots of information about it. Please read before you sound like an ignorant fool.

Another fan pointed out the cases of Hank Gathers of the Loyola Marymount Lions and Reggie Lewis of the Boston Celtics. Both died due to cardiac arrest in 1990 and 1993, respectively and were diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy after their deaths.

Brian Andrews @BrianAndrews78

You don't seem to understand or know the history of sports.



Hank Gathers in his final year of college basketball died at the age of 23 In 1990 of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy..



Reggie Lewis, a professional basketball player who played for the Boston Celtics died… @Liz_Wheeler Sorry, but no..You don't seem to understand or know the history of sports.Hank Gathers in his final year of college basketball died at the age of 23 In 1990 of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy..Reggie Lewis, a professional basketball player who played for the Boston Celtics died… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/wERrqviNd1 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wERrqviNd1" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wERrqviNd1" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wERrqviNd1

Also Read: "I'm not going nowhere" - DeMar DeRozan recalls story where Kobe Bryant refused to leave Drew league without hitting game winner

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!