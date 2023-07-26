"You need help": Shareef O'Neal fires back at the fan who pinned Bronny James' cardiac arrest on former Lakers star

Shareef O'Neal blasted a troll on Twitter for his terrible take on Bronny James' unfortunate situation. James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to a hospital.

O'Neal, who underwent open heart surgery in 2018, put a troll in his place for blaming him for what happened to James.

The troll wrote (h/t TMZ Sports):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bronny started hanging with Shareef and now look. @SSJreef stay yo a** away from him he’s destined for greatness not overseas."

Here's what Shareef said in response to the now-deleted tweet:

"That is very disrespectful of you to say. I've been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I'll pray for you. You need help … sick that you would even say something like that #dummy."

According to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during practice on Monday. James was in the Galen Center at the University of Southern California, where the 18-year-old star committed to play next season.

LeBron James' eldest son was rushed to a medical facility and was immediately put in the intensive care unit. Bronny was treated and was already in stable condition and out of the ICU on Tuesday.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a spokesman for the James Family said. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

It should be noted that it's not the first time a USC player suffered a cardiac arrest. Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice last year but survived and was able to play in the second half of the season. Iwuchukwu will return to the Trojans next season.

Also Read: "I'm not going nowhere" - DeMar DeRozan recalls story where Kobe Bryant refused to leave the Drew league without hitting the game-winner

Bryce James posts photo of him with his brother Bronny James

Bryce and Bronny James

Bronny James' younger brother Bryce Maximus posted an image of them together on Instagram. The tribute came several hours after news of Bronny's cardiac arrest came to light.

Separated by just two years, the brothers are pretty close and both have hopes of making the NBA someday. However, the recent incident put things on hold and nothing is more important right now for the James family than the health of Bronny.

LeBron and Savannah James have not released a second statement regarding their eldest son's healthy. They are expected to give an update once there's more information to give to the public.

Also Read: "Doing everything except basketball atp" - Fans react as Ja Morant Dominican Republic clubbing video surfaces online

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!