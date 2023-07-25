"Doing everything except basketball atp" - Ja Morant Dominican Republic clubbing video surfaces online

Ja Morant might be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season but that doesn't mean he can't be happy this summer. Morant was recently spotted on vacation in the Dominican Republic and was caught on video throwing money in the club.

In a video that went viral quickly on social media, Morant is allegedly at the Caribbean island nation to enjoy his summer. He can be seen entering a nightclub and partying all night. He even brought a lot of cash and made it rain although he might be at the wrong club for that.

Some might not like what Morant is doing on vacation but he didn't flash any gun this time. He quite possibly learned his lesson after getting caught not once but twice brandishing a gun on social media.

Here's the video of Morant in the Dominican Republic:

Fans on social media were quick to react to the video of Ja Morant partying at the club. There's nothing wrong with what the Memphis Grizzlies star is doing but some fans thought he would have benefitted if he was low-key.

This fan cannot believe Morant was not focusing on basketball this offseason:

"Doing everything except basketball atp."

One fan made fun of Morant throwing money like he was in the strip club:

"Bro throwing money. Ain't even no strippers in their."

This fan went on to defend Morant and explained that there's nothing wrong with spending his offseason in the club:

"Y'all act like he not a kid and can’t have fun. He's not on a championship-contending team. He's not top 10 yet he's young, let him live and turn up and stop blaming NBA YoungBoy for his problems."

Fans on Twitter or X, whatever you prefer, also had some things to say about Morant. Here are some of the best comments and memes from the platform.

MoneyLine App @MoneyLineapp @barstoolsports He kept his gun concealed this time

Unique Griffin @mounique0719 trying 2 live his best life but after getting the suspension handed down 2 him for 25 games u would think that he would just stay @ home w/ his kid & not b seen for awhile in public but when you're rich I guess u can do whatever u want! 🤷🏾 @barstoolsports I know @JaMorant is a youngtrying 2 live his best life but after getting the suspension handed down 2 him for 25 games u would think that he would just stay @ home w/ his kid & not b seen for awhile in public but when you're rich I guess u can do whatever u want! 🤷🏾

P Pistol @pistoltakes @barstoolsports Bro needs to stay inside this summer

Derrick Rose could serve as a mentor for Ja Morant

Ja Morant and Derrick Rose (Photo: DieHardCBfans/Twitter)

The Memphis Grizzlies prepared for life without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of next season by acquiring Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies also signed Derrick Rose in free agency, possibly as a backup point guard and a veteran presence in the locker room.

NBA analyst Dan Devine explained on the "No Cap" podcast that media members in Memphis were happy that the team signed Rose. They believe that Morant might be willing to listen to someone like Rose, who has been through it all in the NBA.

"I talked to some people in Memphis media that were like, 'If there's somebody that Ja's gonna maybe like listen to, it's him,'" Devine said.

