"We're trying to maximize the great years" - Steph Curry reiterates desire to compete for championship after Chris Paul's arrival

At the age of 35, Steph Curry remains confident about the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning another championship. Curry likes what the franchise did in the offseason, which was acquiring Chris Paul in exchange for a package that included Jordan Poole.

In an appearance on The Ringer's Real Ones podcast with Logan Murdock and Raja Bell, Curry discussed maximizing their current roster's championship window. The core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in their 30s, while Paul will be among the oldest players in the league next season.

"We're trying to maximize the great years that we have left because we know that there's a timeline to this and what it looks like shouldn't matter," Curry said.

"We know that there's, you could argue, seven guys that could argue they should start. There's seven guys who argue they should finish games. And do the math, there's two people that are outside of that equation." (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area)

Steph Curry also gave his thoughts on the acquisition of Chris Paul this offseason. Curry liked what Paul brings to the table and how he will help the team on offense. Some might not even like the move, but Paul gives the Golden State Warriors a new dimension on offense.

"For CP, I think he gives us an element and change of speed that we needed even in the Lakers series," Curry said.

"Because it started to become kind of just motion offense and jacking up 3s. And we were trying to figure out some more pick-and-roll situations; we were trying to find some more ways to find offense at half-court."

Steph Curry confident about how Steve Kerr will use Chris Paul

One of the things that some fans are worried about is how the Golden State Warriors will use Chris Paul. Some fans think it will be best for Paul to come off the bench and help the young guys, while others prefer Paul to start with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

While the Warriors are reportedly planning to have Paul come off the bench, the veteran guard pushed back at the idea in an interview during the Summer League. Regardless of what's going to happen, Curry is confident that coach Steve Kerr will do the right thing next season.

"I think it starts with us as the players to, we always say a great team that has a lot of talent, you have to bring your egos, bring your full identity of who you are to the table," Curry said.

"But you also have to know when to sacrifice for the betterment of the group. And that is the big question for us: how do we put any agendas to the side and say we're just trying to win?"

