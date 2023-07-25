Final roster for 'USA Select Team' to battle it out against Team USA gets confirmation ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

The 14-man roster of the USA Select Team has been finalized ahead of the preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Select Team is expected to help out Team USA as they prepare for next month's tournament.

There are 11 current NBA players on the Select Team, one free agent and two G League players. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Chet Holmgren are among the top young talents in the team. Langston Galloway, a free agent, also made the team with G League players John Jenkins and Eric Mika.

"We are confident that our USA Men's Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men's national team for the 2023 Men's FIBA World Cup," Team USA managing director Grant Hill said.

"We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of who will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come."

Team USA will have less than one month to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. The team mostly comprises young players with barely any experience playing internationally.

Nevertheless, the USA Select Team was chosen and formed to help the main team prepare for next month's tournament. They will face the national team in a few scrimmages from August 3 to 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here's the complete roster of the USA Select Team:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroitt Pistons)

Langston Galloway (Free Agent)

Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)

Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder)

John Jenkins (NBA G League Ignite)

Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans)

Eric Mika (NBA G League Ignite)

Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder)

Team USA to have four tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards will look to lead Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After training with the USA Select Team in Las Vegas, Team USA is set to have four tune-up games ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They face Slovenia and Spain in Malaga on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively. Team USA will then move to Abu Dhabi and play against Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20.

They're drawn in Group C along with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the World Cup. Group play starts on Aug. 26 with the Americans against New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

