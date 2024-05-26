WATCH: Bryce James' dad LeBron casually showcases shooting skills at EYBL game at halftime

Bronny James has continued to impress scouts during his performance at the Combine, jumping back into mock boards. At the same time, his younger brother Bryce is starting to build some notoriety for himself thanks to some strong performances on the circuit.

At the Nike EYBL, Bryce represents the Strive For Greatness team and has continued to put in strong performances, showcasing his elite shooting and playmaking chops. Just last week, he faced off against Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, at the event.

However, at the aforementioned game, it was his father LeBron James who grabbed the media attention. During halftime, the four-time NBA Champion took to the court himself, hoisting up a few shots.

Videos of the 39-year-old nailing a trifecta of three-pointers made their way online, after a season where he shot a career-high 41.7% from distance.

Thanks to a much-improved jump shot, James has been able to extend his playing career by a significant margin, as it has allowed him to move away from some of the physicality that defined his playstyle during his 20s, and allowed him to continue his 18-year-long streak of averaging 25 ppg, the longest in NBA history.

Potential LeBron James offseason spoiler by Rich Paul

During the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game cast, LeBron's long-time friend and agent, Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group, may have accidentally spilled the beans on his friend's plans for the off-season.

After the Los Angeles Lakers failed to get past the Denver Nuggets for the second straight season, James has a player option entering the season. With Bronny James' draft plans hanging in the balance, the next few months could alter the landscape of the NBA.

However, during the broadcast, Paul would call the four-time NBA MVP a "free agent", whether by accident or intentionally is not yet known.

Opting out of his contract for the 2024-25 season would make the King eligible for an extension with the Lakers or allow him to pursue a deal with some other team.

With the Phoenix Suns in line to work out Bronny, a father-son pairing could be brewing in the Desert. According to most recent mock drafts, the 19-year-old would be a late second-round pick, with ESPN projecting the Boston Celtics to select with at 54.

