WATCH: Caitlin Clark pulls up from the logo for Steph Curry-esque shot as Iowa cruises to Big Ten tournament final

Caitlin Clark has shattered yet another record in women's college basketball during Iowa's recent 95-62 Big Ten Tournament win against Penn State,.

Clark broke the record for the most three-pointers made in a single NCAA Division I season.

Clark, who came in averaging 32.3 points per game, surpassed NBA superstar Stephen Curry's record, which he set during the 2007–2008 season while playing for the Davidson College Wildcats.

Curry had cashed in on 162 3-pointers that season and had shared the record with the Liberty University Flames' Darius McGhee until Clark's recent achievement.

Caitlin Clark pulls up Steph Curry's iconic logo shot

When Clark missed her first 11 long-range attempts, it appeared as though Curry's record would still stand. All the same, with 8:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, she finally made contact.

As she triumphantly raised her arms and stuck out her tongue to sprint back down the court, her teammates cheered from the sidelines.

In the brief time that passed between these celebrations, Caitlin Clark blocked Steph Curry's deep three-pointer while only making a little inside basket from "half court."

"CAITLIN CLARK BREAKS IN THE PINWHEEL"

Clark has further solidified her status as one of the all-time great female collegiate basketball players with this incredible accomplishment.

How did Caitlin Clark perform against Penn State?

Even though Clark struggled early on by missing her first 11 shots from deep on Friday, she made valuable contributions to Iowa's blowout win against Penn State. But her coach, Lisa Bluder, has other preconceptions.

“It’s funny; Caitlin has an off night, and how many people would say you have an off night when you have 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, but it was an off night for Caitlin?”

After a while, Clark was able to settle into a rhythm and make the necessary three strokes to add another chapter to her legacy, She told the reporters in her post-game interview:

“I was trolling and messing around when I made that. You’ve got to have some fun, I thought our team had a lot of fun tonight. I’m just proud of our girls. Sydney played tremendous, Gabbie did, Kate did. Hopefully if I shoot it even better, we’d probably be in the hundreds. That’s the exciting part about this.”

