Watch: Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony sets crowd ablaze at Virginia with Cam Wilder’s AAU Program

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is improving his game over the summer, taking over circuit basketball with his incredible performances. He played for Team Melo in the Nike EYBL circuit last month and also joined YouTuber Cam Wilder's Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program, Rod Wave Elite.

On Saturday, Anthony and his team were in Virginia, in a tournament powered by Overtime (OTE), where the guard impressed everyone with his shooting skills and ball control.

Here is a video of some of Anthony's best moments on the court:

Kiyan Anthony participated in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 last week, where he joined top recruits from the 2025 class, including AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and more. He held his ground against the players, impressing everyone. The guard also participated in the NBA Top 100 Camp in June, where he finished with 42 points.

As the summer nears its end, Anthony will also be closing his AAU chapter as he prepares for his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York.

Kiyan Anthony once revealed that the NBA was not always his goal

Being the son of one of the best players in the NBA might lead many to believe that Kiyan Anthony was always set on the path to the big leagues. However, that was not always the case. Although he has been playing since childhood, Kiyan began taking basketball more seriously only in 2022.

“The NBA wasn’t in the picture [a year ago] because I didn’t know how good I was and I didn’t know how good I was going to be,” Kiyan told The New York Post.

“Once I started going to work out and play with my AAU team, I realized, 'Oh this is actually fun.' When I got to high school, I didn’t think I was really good, but this past year I took a big leap and now I feel like I can compete with the best in the country.”

The guard is set to make major moves as he prepares for college next year. He has shortlisted his offers to Rutgers, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State, USC and his father's alma mater, Syracuse. While fans are hoping to see Kiyan in the orange jersey, Carmelo is more focused on giving his son the choice to pick his path:

“I still want him to go through the process of being recruited, and what that’s like as a kid, I want him to experience that. As far as the schools go, I tell him, ‘This is a decision that you make. I’m not putting any pressure on you to go to one school.'" [H/T New York Post]

While he gave his son the freedom to choose, Carmelo did promise to point out the pros and cons of each choice before Kiyan's final decision.

