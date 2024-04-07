WATCH: $2M NIL-valued Cavinder twins have fun during exciting double date with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and mysterious Tinder date

The Cavinder twins are at it again, using Tinder to find a match for Hanna to join Hailey and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The double date idea was to revolve around playing Pickleball, so that's what the twins wrote in their Twitter bio.

The twins posted a reel on Instagram in which Hanna says:

"I've been so busy recently and completely forgot that I'm playing pickleball with Hailey and her boyfriend and I need a last minute date to come with us."

Hanna then logs on to her Tinder account and updates the bio, including the pickleball event as her matching criteria. After getting a match on, she said:

"Ok guys, it worked. I found somebody to play pickleball with us but first a superquick fit-check."

Stunning in a black crop top and pink joggers, Hanna's pickleball outfit was right on point for the game. Hailey, on the other hand, sported a blue crop top with grey joggers and white sneakers. The Cavinder twins captioned their post:

"wingwoman back at it @tinder #tinderUambassador"

The later part of the reel showed the Cavinder Twins playing pickleball and sweating it out with their respective dates.

Cavinder Twins workout date ft. Tinder

The Cavinder twins made headlines for their unconventional workout date, featuring a unique twist involving Tinder.

With Haley's busy schedule leaving little time for joint workouts, she ingeniously leveraged her Tinder account to find a suitable partner for her sister, Hanna.

Sharing the story on Instagram, Haley revealed the clever hack.

"So we went on my Tinder account and changed my bio so I could find a match who's down for a little workout date," Haley said.

After successfully finding a match, Hanna expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming workout rendezvous, ensuring that neither of them would skip leg day.

“Honestly, the day went better than expected. He was cute, he was funny, he was a great lifter. So I'll let you guys know if there's a second date,” said Hanna.

The twins are known for their glamorous style and social media presence, boasting over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

