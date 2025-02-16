WATCH: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson lifts GF Haley Cavinder as duo shows off stylish outfits in latest TikTok

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson are lighting up social media with their adorable chemistry. The Miami Hurricanes' basketball star posted a TikTok with the Dallas Cowboys tight end, which had the fans gushing.

In the video, their chemistry and loving personalities can be seen. As it was the Valentine's Day, Haley is seen dancing to the lyrics:

"I'll be your best friend and you'll be my valentine."

Then Jake Ferguson sweeps her off her feet, lifting her in the air as the two flaunt their stylish outfits. The video, shared by the Cavinder twins' official account, gained attention from fans. Haley and Jake have been publicly dating since 2024, and have become a fan-favorite on social media.

On the other hand, the Cavinder twins have been at the top of social media for years, earning their title of "Queens of NIL." They have millions of followers on various platforms and have leveraged their fame into lucrative partnerships. They have had deals with WWE, Champs Sports, and Ghost Energy.

They announced a partnership with DICK's Sporting Goods, a $19.88 billion brand, as "Team Captains" for the company's Varsity Team. Known for its premium sports gear and apparel, the retailer adds another major name to the twins' growing portfolio who took to Instagram about the deal.

"Being college athletes has completely changed our lives! That's why we're excited to announce that we will be Team Captains for this year's @dicksportinggoods Varsity Team," they announced.

Despite their off-court success, the Cavinder twins and the Miami Hurricanes have struggled lately. They suffered back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech (66-77), Duke (90-49), and NC State (76-74). Haley delivered an impressive game against Georgia Tech and NC State, leading all scorers with 25 points and 20 points respectively. The Hurricanes now sit 15th in the ACC rankings with a 13-11 record.

Kylie Beck shows support for Haley and Hanna Cavinder's energy drink campaign

Syndication: The Herald-Times - Source: Imagn

As Haley's TikTok with Ferguson made waves, the twins were also spotted for a new brand collaboration with Ghost Energy. Kylie Beck, sister of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, praised them.

Kylie shared the twins' promotional video on her Instagram story, calling them "Queens." This is not the first time Kylie has been seen supporting her brother's girlfriend.

In the 2024-25 season, Haley has averaged 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game, continuing to be a dominant force for Miami. Meanwhile, Hanna contributed 6.8 points and 4.4 assists per game. Their next key matchup is against Florida State on Sunday, who are No. 6 in the ACC with an overall record of 19-6.

