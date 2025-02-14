WATCH: Hanna Cavinder celebrates no longer being a "third wheel" for twin Haley Cavinder & BF Jake Ferguson on TikTok

Hanna Cavinder, known for her dynamic presence on social media alongside her twin sister Haley, has often been the third wheel in Haley's relationship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. But this Valentine's Day, things changed.

Hanna recently shared a lighthearted TikTok video about her Valentine's Day experience. In the clip, she's seen holding a bouquet with the caption:

"When you have a Valentine this year so you don't have to be the third wheel anymore."

The post suggested that Hanna, who previously humorously lamented her single status during Valentine's Day, has found a special someone.

For the past year, Haley and Ferguson have going strong. They made their relationship public in September 2023. Last fall, Haley posted a heartfelt anniversary post celebrating their first together. Since then, they have been inseparable and frequently appear on social media.

Hanna, on the other hand, has been open about her single status. Last year, she went viral for a TikTok video in which she popped a Valentine's Day balloon with the caption:

"F__k Valentine."

This year's post marks a shift, indicating that she's no longer riding solo.

The Cavinder Twins have built a massive following on social media and made waves both on and off the court. Known as the "Queens of NIL" for leveraging their fame into lucrative brand deals. In the 2024-25 season, Haley has averaged 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. On the other hand, Hanna averages 6.8 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Carson Beck's sister Kylie reacts to Hanna & Haley Cavinder's latest promo

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Kylie Beck, sister of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, showed her support for her brother's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder. The Cavinder twins recently collaborated with the energy drink brand Ghost Energy, promoting them on social media. Kylie reposted the video on her Instagram story.

"Queen," Kylie wrote in the captions.

Kylie and Hanna have had a close bond since Hanna began dating Carson in the summer of 2023. The Beck family, including their mother, Tracy, has warmly embraced Hanna, and Kylie frequently hypes her up on social media.

