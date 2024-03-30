WATCH: Duke players show respect to injured star Jamal Shead in a class act after their game against Houston in Sweet 16

Houston's star point guard Jamal Shead suffered a right ankle sprain in their Sweet 16 matchup against Duke. He ended up taking an early exit in the first half of the game. Despite holding an early 6-0 lead, Houston ended up losing the contest 51-54.

A heartbroken Shead was seen sitting on the bench in a display of class sportsmanship, Duke players were seen consoling him. NCAA March Madness' official X account posted a clip of that moment on their official channel:

Shead's absence was felt on the court as Houston struggled to replace his playmaking abilities. In the post-match interview, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson commented about the importance of Jamal for the success of the Cougars.

When he was asked about the impact the injury had on the team, he said:

"It was a tough locker room at half time. But it didn't take a lot to convince those kids that we could still win. You know, that's just kind of what we've done all year. You know we have dealt with this all year."

Sampson added:

"He's the heart and soul of the this team. I doubt nay team in America has, maybe Edey from Purdue, that means as much to their team as Jamal would mean to this team. There's not another Jamal. We don't have a point guard to replace Jamal."

In the absence of Jamal Shead, LJ Cryer and J'wan Roberts led the way for Houston. Cryer registered 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist. Roberts claimed 13 points, eight rebounds, and an assist.

What next for Duke Blue Devils after the Sweet 16 win?

Duke v Houston

Duke Blue Devils defeated the Houston Cougars to advance to the Elite Eight stage for the 24th time in their March Madness history. Kyle Filipowski was the key player for Duke against Houston registering 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Jeremy Roach also made an impression by scoring 14 points for them.

Having won the tournament five times, Duke will next face No. 11 seed North Carolina State in the Elite Eight of the March Madness 2024.

