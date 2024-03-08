WATCH: Former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson roasts UCLA multiple times throughout broadcast as PAC-12 rivals clash

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title by defeating the UCLA Bruins 88-65. KJ Lewis scored 18 points, Caleb Love added 17, and Jaden Bradley added 13 points to help their team win.

Arizona had five players in double figures, and they won their fourth game in a row. The Wildcats move to the Big 12 next season, and the Bruins' shift to the Big Ten will occur after this season.

Notably, Arizona won its first game at Pauley Pavilion under coach Tommy Lloyd, who had previously lost two games. The Wildcats had previously lost five games in a row at UCLA's home court.

Despite the Showdown of the players, what attracted the most was the commentary of Richard Jefferson, the former wildcat who roasted UCLA without any mercy.

During the second quarter, Arizona had a score of 70, while the UCLA Bruins were trailing behind with only 40 points. It was at this moment that Jefferson, with a hint of mockery in his voice, made a comment.

"This score is honestly a lot closer than I thought it was going to be" - Richard Jefferson LMAO.

Expand Tweet

During the Arizona State-Washington game, there was another memorable moment when Bill Walton and his longtime broadcasting partner Dave Pasch decided to playfully celebrate Bill's birthday.

They both grabbed cupcakes and, in the midst of the game, started singing 'Happy Birthday' to Bill. As they sang, Bill briefly glanced at his cupcake before diving face-first toward the lit candle, resulting in a hilarious and unexpected moment. This has been etched in the t-shirt by Richard.

Expand Tweet

Another unflinching moment includes when Richard Co-host said:

"Arizona looking dominant tonight"

To which Jeff replied without hesitation:

"As usual"

At the end of first quarter, Jefferson openly admitted that he was totally biased to his team:

"I am not, I'm totally pulling for Arizona and actively rooting against UCLA."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Arizona vs UCLA injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Berke Buyuktuncel and more

UCLA's worst losing streak of the season

The Wildcats dominated the game, leading by 17 points at halftime. They outscored UCLA 29-12 in the first half, with Love scoring 12 points during that run. Arizona opened the second half with a 15-6 run, with Oumar Ballo dunking twice to help extend the lead to 59-33.

UCLA's Lazar Stefanovic scored 20 points, while Dylan Andrews and Adem Bona added 18 and 10 points, respectively. However, their efforts proved insufficient, as the Bruins lost their fifth game in a row, the worst losing streak of the season.

Also Read: UCLA Basketball Recruiting News: Bruins land 7x NBA champ's son on walk-on deal