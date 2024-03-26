Watch: Iowa HC Lisa Bluder chuckles with absolute thrill watching Caitlin Clark roar after 64-54 win over WVU 

The second-round game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena was Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark's final home game of her collegiate career after declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. And after breaking several records this season, the 22-year-old added another milestone to her name, surpassing Kelsey Plum's single-season scoring record with another electrifying performance.

With her 32-point game against West Virginia, Clark recorded a total of 1,113 points this season to break Plum's 1,109 points record, as the crowd erupted into a roar to celebrate another successful milestone of their basketball star. Even Iowa head coach Lisa Bulder was seen breaking into a smile watching Clark break yet another record in the final home game of her career.

Here is the video of the electrifying moment at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes had a nail-biting finish to their second-round game against West Virginia in the ongoing NCAA tournament. Despite the team's struggle on the offensive front, the Hawkeyes booked their spot in the Sweet 16 following a 64-54 victory over the Mountaineers as they continue their quest for a national championship.

The Mountaineers' defense did their best to hold the fort against Iowa, the nation's highest-scoring team. The Hawkeyes had just a 36.4% shooting percentage from the field with West Virginia going head to head with the No.1 seed team in the Albany 2 region. After the game, Clark applauded the showdown and said that this was one of the most memorable games of her collegiate career:

"This is definitely up there with the best of them, mentally and emotionally and physcially, grinding this out and getting the win," Clark said.

"There's a lot of positives to take away from this when maybe we didn't even play our best basketball or look as pretty. That's more fulfilling of a win for us than going out there and winning by 30 points."

Also Read: "This is about generating revenue": Former Duke guard Jay Williams has unique demand to the NCAA for March Madness expansion

Who will Caitlin Clark and Hawkeyes face in Sweet 16?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in their Sweet 16 matchup this Saturday. The Buffs secured their spot following a 63-50 victory over Kansas State.

Expand Tweet

The Albany 2 region is considered to be the most difficult bracket in this year's women's NCAA tournament. Caitlin Clark and her team still have a lot of work to do if they want a shot at redemption and winning the national championship following last season's loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers.

Do you think the Hawkeyes will advance to the Final Four for the second consecutive time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: "Legend with a capital L": College basketball fans pay respect to $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark amid final game in front of Iowa home crowd