WATCH: JuJu Watkins signs autographs for fans after USC pulls off win over Ohio State

The USC women’s basketball team, ranked No. 7, delivered a dominant 84-63 victory over No. 8 Ohio State on February 8. Despite a rough start for star sophomore JuJu Watkins, the Trojans managed to outplay the Buckeyes in a key matchup.

Watkins missed her first 11 shots before finally scoring in the third quarter. While USC’s win was impressive, much of the attention post-game focused on Watkins’ body language and reactions to her coach.

The game also generated buzz off the court when Big Ten Women’s Basketball shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Watkins signing autographs for fans after the game. The post read:

"JuJu Watkins greets fans after @USCWBB clinched the win over No. 8 Ohio State."

However, some fans in the comments questioned the caption, arguing that she didn't appear enthusiastic, with some stating they wouldn’t call it a greeting due to her visible frustration.

Another video surfaced from the game, showing Watkins appearing frustrated as USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to her on the bench. While it’s unclear if she was deliberately ignoring her coach, fans quickly took notice of her demeanor. The clip sparked a wave of reactions online.

Watkins finished the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds but had an uncharacteristically inefficient game. She made just 5 of 21 shots from the field and hit only one of six attempts from three-point range.

JuJu Watkins leading USC’s balanced effort secures victory

While Watkins had a tough night, the Trojans showed they could succeed without relying entirely on their star player. Kiki Iriafen was instrumental in the win, leading the team with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The game started with Ohio State taking a 7-2 lead, but USC quickly responded. By the end of the first quarter, USC held a slim 14-11 lead.

In the second quarter, USC continued to build its advantage. A 6-0 USC run helped create a 34-24 margin before Ohio State made a free throw before halftime. USC entered the break up 34-26.

Iriafen continued her dominance in the third quarter, scoring six quick points to push USC’s lead to double digits. Despite some foul trouble for Iriafen, the Trojans maintained control. Watkins, though struggling from the field, managed to score on a three-point play. By the end of the third quarter, USC led 59-45.

In the final quarter, USC continued to widen the gap. Ohio State struggled to find any offensive rhythm, scoring only through free throws in the closing minutes. Watkins capped off the night with a three-pointer, sealing the 84-63 win for USC.

With this victory, the Trojans improved to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in conference play, further solidifying their position in the Big Ten. Ohio State dropped to 20-3 and 9-3 in conference action. USC’s win was their third against a top-10 opponent this season, proving they can compete at the highest level.

Next up, USC will face their crosstown rival UCLA at home on February 13. This game will be a crucial test as they continue their push toward postseason success. After that, they travel to Seattle to take on Washington on February 16.

