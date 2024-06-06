WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shows off musical prowess during NGO event

LSU women's basketball standout and rising rap sensation Flau'jae Johnson wowed the audience at a Girls Inc. Atlanta event. She delivered an electrifying rap performance for young girls.

Girls Inc. Atlanta is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping girls and young women feel strong, smart and bold. It also helps them build their skills and confidence and become role models in the community.

Johnson performed several tracks during the event, including her popular song "AMF (Ain't My Fault)," which features Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This track has already amassed over 825,000 streams on Spotify. Johnson's music often mirrors her personal experiences and represents the voices of the unheard.

Johnson has always been passionate about music and began rapping at the young age of seven. Her debut single was dropped in 2020. She has since produced more than 12 tracks, AMF (Ain’t My Fault) being the most notable. Her musical journey seems promising given that she is expected to release an EP called “Best of Both Worlds” soon.

Flau'jae Johnson's journey in music has been profoundly influenced by her late father, Jason Johnson, known as Camouflage. Tragically, she never met him, as he was fatally shot just months before her birth in 2003. Johnson has also appeared in "The Rap Game" and "America's Got Talent," showcasing her versatility and broad appeal.

Flau'jae Johnson weighs in on Caitlin Clark's WNBA journey

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shared her perspective on Caitlin Clark's career and the significant criticism she has faced since joining the WNBA. During an interview on Streetz Morning Takeover, Johnson addressed the skepticism surrounding the Indiana Fever star's performance.

“It takes time, and I know she had a lot of hype behind her because of who she is and what she’s done to the game. But the WNBA is a different level, and you gotta learn how to compete at that level,” Johnson explained.

Clark entered the WNBA draft as one of the top prospects after an exceptional college career, leading Iowa to the national championship game. Despite high expectations, Johnson and others acknowledge that Clark is still adapting to the professional league.

The Fever had played eleven games in the first 20 days of the season, a grueling schedule for any player. Johnson's comments came before Clark's tough game against the New York Liberty, where she scored just three points.

“You gotta think how fast college girls go to the league … You don’t have time to get acclimated to the pace or none of that … they throw you in there,” Johnson added.

Before the challenging game against the Liberty, Clark averaged 17 points per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback