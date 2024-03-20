WATCH: LSU stars Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese join forces for a fabulous TikTok collaboration

LSU stars Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne came together for a fun video collaboration on TikTok. In the duet, Dunne and Reese lip-synced to the track "Big One" by rapper Bossman DLO.

The two traversed around the campus and showed off the outfits that they wore to their classes. The video aimed to show their fans that the two attend classes regularly, despite many thinking otherwise.

Fans were happy to see the Tigers' hooper and gymnast together and left encouraging comments on the TikTok video.

Angel Reese claps back over AI photos surfacing online

With an NIL valuation of $1.8 million (per On3), LSU's Angel Reese is one of the most famous women's college basketball players. Along with being a talented player, she also has a strong social media presence.

This leads to online criticism and the generation of AI images. Therefore, to address this issue, the Sports Illustrated model gave a statement on X.

"Creating fake AI pictures of me crazy and weird AF," Reese tweeted.

"Like I know I'm fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I'm literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The "Bayou Barbie" recently talked about how she tackled the tax turmoil for the first time as a collegiate athlete.

While on the "Riser Diaries Podcast," she said:

"I was so upset last year."

Reese also said that she hired a professional financial advisor at the request of her mother, as it was the right time to invest and save while also paying taxes.

The host of the podcast also asked her, if she had not been a basketball player, which profession she would have chosen.

"I will be modeling," Reese said. "I'll probably be overseas somewhere, probably like in London or Paris or something."

Angel Reese has become a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family since she made her debut with the brand in 2023.

Reese is now preparing to help the No. 3 seed Lady Tigers win the NCAA Tournament. They will face the No. 14 Rice Owl on Friday.