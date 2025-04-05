WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder twirls as she shows scenes from her "dream apartment" 

Hanna Cavinder shared a life update with her fans through a TikTok video on Friday. The former college star briefly showcased her new apartment. Cavinder mounted and moved away from the camera, twirling to showcase the panoramic corner suite of her new home.

"moving series for han coming soon 🧚🏡 #moving #apartment," she captioned the video.

Cavinder's video comes a day after a major life update regarding her living situation. She posted a promotional video for Costa Coffee a day before, sharing that she will no longer live with her sister, Haley Cavinder. She shared that she will move closer to her family, while her sister will move in with her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson.

"We are having to move from each other in less than two months and I’m actually gonna be sick and I don’t want to think about it," Haley said.

"Haley is going to be moving to Texas with Ferg,” Hanna added. "I’m moving to Fort Lauderdale because all of my family lives up there, which is going to be depressing."

"This is going to be a huge adjustment but also we’re going to travel and see each other probably every week," Haley added.

Haley and Ferguson have been dating since 2023. Throughout this time, Hanna and Haley Cavinder lived together while playing for the Hurricanes. They purchased an apartment in Miami together and also gave an inside look to the fans through a promotional video in December 2024.

Despite being eligible Hanna Cavinder will not enter the WNBA draft

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister became eligible to enter the draft in January 2024. However, despite their stardom in the college basketball space, they will not pursue a career in the big league. Instead, the two will lean towards being entrepreneurs.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful," Haley said in an exclusive with ESPN on Feb. 26.

"But now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Haley and Hanna Cavinder still have active deals with multiple big brands in their portfolio. One of them is Under Armour, which will continue till 2027.

