WATCH: Miami's Hanna & Haley Cavinder reveal who shot their shot with their BFs Carson Beck & Jake Ferguson

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, have 4.6 million followers on TikTok and are well known for their presence on social media. Aside from basketball, they often provide glimpses into their personal lives and that was the case on Friday.

This time, they shared some insight into their relationships with their boyfriends, Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson. In the TikTok video, the Cavinder sisters playfully shared who made the first move in their respective relationships, set to the song ILBB2 by Jorjiana:

"Us because we shot our shots at our boyfriends," the sisters wrote in the video.

The caption read:

"Once a shooter always a shooter #twins."

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is Haley Cavinder's boyfriend, while Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is Hanna's. Last week, Ferguson showed his support on Haley Cavinder's senior night, posting a story on Instagram.

"So proud," wrote Jake.

Both Hanna and Haley Cavinder have made significant contributions to the Hurricanes since their comeback. This season, Haley boasts an average of 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Hanna is averaging 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Cavinder twins are known as the "Queens of NIL" after securing partnerships with major brands like Under Armor, Champs Sports, Ghost Nutrition, and the WWE. At the same time, the Cavinder twins' NCAA basketball careers are about to conclude.

"This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun. But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our career at the University of Miami together is something I want to do," Haley told ESPN this week as she reflected on their journey.

Arrest made after Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder's luxury cars were stolen

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck were the victims of car theft in February. Beck's Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz AMG, along with Cavinder's Range Rover, were stolen from their South Florida residence.

Authorities swiftly secured the Mercedes-Benz and the Range Rover, however, the Lamborghini remains missing. They also arrested 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson, who now faces multiple charges.

