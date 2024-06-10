WATCH: National champ Dawn Staley "back in lab" with her motivation pill for South Carolina squad entering 2024 season

National champion coach Dawn Staley is back in action, gearing up her South Carolina squad for the 2024-25 season. After an impeccable 38-0 run last year, the Gamecocks are ready to defend their title.

South Carolina's X handle posted some snapshots of the team while practicing and captioned it:

"Back in the lab and we love it!"

Staley’s team is loaded with talent, including returning stars Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson. However, the loss of Kamilla Cardoso will be a big challenge.

With the nation's second-ranked recruiting class, the Gamecocks boast one of the deepest rosters and are touted to be the favorites for the upcoming season.

A couple of days back, Staley motivated her team by talking about the importance of self-focus and resilience to her players

“That's really, really important. Really focus in on us, OK? Focus in on us. That's it. Let's not complain,” Staley said. (Timestamp: 1:25.) “This is only a small part of what our journey is going to be.

“Really, we need to focus on the things that we can control, who we are in this circle, how we perform each and every minute that we're on this floor. That's what we can control, and we will."

Her words resonate as the Gamecocks aim for another national title, knowing that hard work and preparation are the keys to their continued dominance.

Dawn Staley faces criticism over Caitlin Clark's Olympics snub

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is facing backlash after Caitlin Clark was snubbed from Team USA's roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Clark's omission has sparked outrage, with fans uncertain where to direct their anger.

"The roster is selected by the women’s basketball committee," NBC Philadelphia reported.

Despite the backlash, some believe the rest may benefit Clark given her intensive play schedule over the past year.

Staley is one of five members of the Olympic selection committee responsible for the controversial decision. The other committee members are LSU assistant Seimone Augustus, Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti, WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin and Old Dominion coach Delisha Milton-Jones.

