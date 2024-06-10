  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Chris Evert
  • "Why didn't Caitlin Clark make the team?" - Chris Evert stunned by Indiana Fever star's US Olympic team snub for Paris 2024

"Why didn't Caitlin Clark make the team?" - Chris Evert stunned by Indiana Fever star's US Olympic team snub for Paris 2024

By Ankita Dawar
Modified Jun 10, 2024 17:37 GMT
Chris Evert( L), Caitlin Clark (Source: Getty)
Chris Evert( L), Caitlin Clark (Source: Getty)

Chris Evert recently questioned Caitlin Clark's omission from the US women's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indiana Fever star player was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft earlier this year.

The women's basketball roster for Paris 2024 is stacked with many extraordinary players, including A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, and Brittney Griner. Other members of Team USA are Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd, and Alyssa Thomas.

However, the one glaring omission was that of Clark, and many people, including Evert, were taken aback by the decision. The American took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express her thoughts:

also-read-trending Trending
"Wait, why didn’t she make the team? Can somebody explain that to me?🤔🫢🤨."

Keeping Clark off the US Olympic women's basketball roster has irked many, as she was named the Rookie of the Month for May, averaging 17.6 points per game with the help of 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Evert: Caitlin Clark is making the sport better

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic at the 2015 US Open
Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic at the 2015 US Open

Martina Navratilova, another tennis legend, recently complimented Clark for drawing attention to the WNBA in the wake of Angel Reese and other players acting hostilely toward the Indiana Fever star.

"The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlyn Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats!" Martina Navratilova wrote.

A fan, while replying to Navratilova, wrote that the WNBA must take a leaf out of Billie Jean King's book of how during the 1970s, King intervened to ease the tension between the old guard and newer players like Navratilova and Evert.

"Much the same as when @BillieJeanKing told the #Original9 & other early @WTA players to embrace instead of criticize @ChrissieEvert because she in '71-74 (& then you from '75 onward) raised the bar for #tennis!" a fan wrote while drawing comaprison with tennis.

Chris Evert responded to this by revealing that there was indeed some jealousy but King stood up for her, adding that she hoped the WNBA would also embrace Clark.

"Yes, there was jealousy towards me... It didn't feel good. I was just a teenager. BJK stood up for me ❤️I hope women's basketball follows suit. @CaitlinClark22 is making the sport better," Chris Evert wrote on X.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी