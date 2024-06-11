WATCH: Texas coach Sydney Carter gives sneak peek into her "staff party in kitchen" via latest IG story

Sydney Carter shared an Instagram story showing the Texas A&M coaching staff having a jolly time together in a kitchen. Carter was even captured giving an animated reaction to the camera after jumping in front of it out of nowhere.

The video was originally shared by Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton, A&M's recruiting coordinator. She captioned the post:

"IMPROMPTU STAFF PART IN THE KITCHEN!!!I DONT KNOW HOW @COACHVIC DEALS WITH US LOL"

"AND LIKE @COACHSYDCARTER SAYS, ALWAYS KEEP YO 'ANTENNAS UP' 😂"

Carter, a former WNBA player and current assistant coach and director of player development for the University of Texas Longhorns, reshared Lindsay's story with the caption:

"ANTENNAS TO THE SKY AT ALL TIMES"

Sydney Carter loves to put her real self out there, sometimes attracting criticism about how she dresses and bringing fashion to the basketball court.

Sydney Carter has always been a leader

The Texas A&M assistant coach is loving her leadership role both on and off the court. Carter has a storied history, having played guard at Texas A&M University and winning an NCAA title in 2011 to being drafted by the WNBA in 2012. Now, as a coach at the same university, life has come full circle for her.

Carter acknowledges that the landscape of women's sports has changed dramatically since her playing days.

“You’re giving women the platform now. You’re seeing so many things about the women’s game that we already knew,” Carter said. [07:44]

Carter’s passion for helping young women is evident in her role at Texas.

“It’s always been a passion of mine to help young women. I feel like I’ve always been a leader,” she explained. [02:59]

The 2024 national tournament saw record-breaking viewership, powered by stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Carter is thrilled by the increased interest and recognition.

