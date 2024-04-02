Watch: Throwback video of Angel Reese breaking ankles in high school resurfaces as LSU preps to take down Caitlin Clark's Iowa 

Before she was known as an LSU Tiger or Maryland Terrapin, Angel Reese played for Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore.

She won three consecutive state championships. In addition, she also won two conference championships and was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 wing and No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to ESPN.

Ahead of the LSU Tigers' clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament, a video of a young Reese breaking ankles in high school resurfaced on the internet.

The game pitted Heritage against St. Frances Academy at the John Wall Invitational tournament in 2018, which was won by the latter. Reese showed off her skills and famous trash talking during the game.

Angel Reese gives back to her high school

After going supernova in terms of renown and marketing ability on the back of leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship last year, Angel Reese started a charitable foundation, the Angel C. Reese Foundation.

One of her first charitable acts was to hold a "Back-to-School Giveback Block Party" at her alma mater, St. Frances Academy, during which she gave school supplies to students.

She also donated $12,000 to the Joan & Bert Hash Fund, which is the girls' basketball fund that gave her the scholarship that afforded her the opportunity to study at the school.

Angel Reese clears the air on Caitlin Clark beef

For the past year, the Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark beef narrative has fueled the popularity of women's college basketball and has driven discourse that has grown the game.

Before the Elite Eight game pitting the LSU Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese cleared the air on her relationship with Caitlin Clark.

"Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super competitive game," Reese said. "Once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I have plenty of friends on the court that I talk to outside of the game, but like when I get between those lines, we're not friends.

"We're not buddies. I'm going to talk trash to you. I'm going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole entire game, but after the game, we can kick it."

The 2023 national championship game, which the LSU Tigers won 102-85, drew a mammoth viewership of 9.9 million, the highest ever for a women's basketball game, and the upcoming last dance will likely top that.