WATCH: UConn HC Dan Hurley and his wife relish musical night out at Billy Joel concert

Dan Hurley enjoyed a Saturday night out with his wife, Andrea, at a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden. Hurley, hailed for transforming UConn's basketball program into a national powerhouse, took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy the iconic musician's show.

Also at the concert was UConn assistant coach Luke Murray.

Andrea Hurley posted a story on her Instagram capturing the vibes of the concert.

Despite the relaxing evening, Hurley faces a significant decision as the LA Lakers are reportedly pursuing him to become their next coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hell-bent on recruiting Hurley services, offering him a "massive, long-term contract."

Dan Hurley's wife could be key for Lakers to sign UConn HC

Dan Hurley is reportedly the LA Lakers' target, but an important factor in his decision could be his wife, Andrea Hurley.

On KTLA recently, David Pingalore said that while the Lakers are interested, Hurley's decision might hinge on his wife's preference:

"All of this is gonna hinge on Hurley's wife making this decision. They're from the Northeast. Is LA really their kind of place to live versus the countryside of Connecticut?"

Hurley is under contract with UConn, signing a six-year deal worth $32.1 million after leading the team to a national championship in 2023.

The Lakers can opt to buy out his remaining contract for $2 million.

During his six-year tenure, Hurley’s tenure at UConn has been filled with success, having coached them to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

The Huskies set a program record in the 2023-24 season, registering 37 wins, finishing the year with a 37-3 record.

