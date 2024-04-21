WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers once declared $8 million worth Ice Spice 'underrated' during exciting podcast

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has become the toast of college sports due to her heartwarming support of her former UConn stars who declared for the recent 2024 WNBA Draft.

A clip recently emerged of Bueckers playing a game of 'overrated or underrated' on the "Overtime Podcast" and commenting on the $8 million worth musician Ice Spice's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) reputation.

"Underrated or overrated? Ice Spice," the host asks.

"Underrated. I actually really haven't heard a bad song from her," Bueckers replied.

"Tik-Tok dances?" The host asks.

"My teammates are really good at it and like they convince me to do it. I would say overrated but imma still do it," Bueckers said.

"Shadowboxing," the host asks.

"Overrated. I don't think I'll ever get it. It makes me feel very old," Bueckers replied.

"Designer brands?" The host asks.

"I would say overrated. But I still buy them and wear them, just because it says a word doesn't mean it's more valuable but I fall for it every time," Bueckers replied.

Did Paige Bueckers stay at UConn for the NIL?

Paige Bueckers has been one of the top prospects in college basketball since her freshman year, winning all the individual accolades, including the much-coveted Naismith Player of the Year award.

As part of the class of 2020, she was expected to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft when she became eligible and would have competed with a talented draft class that included former stars Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Stanford's Cameron Brink.

It was therefore a surprise when she announced that she would be returning to college for an extra year despite being favored to be one of the top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In a recent appearance on "TOGETHXR" alongside WNBA stars Aaliyah Boston and Nneka Ogwumike and WNBA legend Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers disputed the narrative that she had decided to remain at UConn for an extra year due to NIL deals.

“Ever since I announced, you just look at the comments be like, ‘Yeah, she's staying because she's gonna make so much more money staying in college than in the WNBA,’” Paige Bueckers said.

"You're making NIL in college. Once you get to the WNBA those endorsements are gonna follow you on top of the salary that you're also now making which you didn't have in college," Bueckers said.

The Uconn star went on to blast the people who have been spreading the narrative of student-athletes staying in college due to the NIL deals that they would lose were they to go pro.

After Caitlin Clark's departure for the WNBA, Paige Bueckers is highly favored to be the new face of women's college basketball and the NIL deals will continue to flow ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

