WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers jokingly gives shoutout to Geno Auriemma’s “real” side during a charity event

UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers attended the "Geno for the Kids" charity event recently. During a chat with the guests, the guard differentiated the two sides of coach Geno Auriemma and explained when you can see them.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bueckers said:

"You want the nice version of coach, come to the games, four tickets. You want the real version of coach, you come to practice."

This was not the only viral moment of the day. Pictures of coach Auriemma and his players sitting on a Tesla Cybertruck also made quick rounds on the internet.

The "Geno for the Kids" charity event is in support of the Connecticut Children's Hospital. Paige Bueckers, along with other UConn players such as Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffen, Ice Brady, Morgan Cheli, and more, came to support their coach.

Geno Auriemma's predictions for Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut

In February, Paige Bueckers announced her decision to return to UConn for another year. She is projected to be the No.1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and fans are curious to see how her game will translate to the pro level.

This year's No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark, is having a tough time dealing with the brute physicality in the WNBA. Geno Auriemma feels like Bueckers will have it just as hard as Clark. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show", Auriemma was asked if Bueckers has the build to play in the WNBA:

"No. Her [Bueckers] game is different than Caitlin's, in that she's more of a distributor: get the ball... you know. Her game is more like Sue Bird's game. Alright? And not that Sue had the physicality to play in the league, but obviously she's the best point guard ever."

Commenting on her treatment in the WNBA, Auriemma said:

"I think her game--the subtleties of her game, would translate. However, her rookie year, she will get it as bad as Caitlin's getting it right now. Because that's just the world, man. That's just the world, and you gotta learn to live with it. But yes, she will have a target on her back as well."

But before she can think of the WNBA, Paige Bueckers has one quest left to achieve: the National Championship. While she is considered to be one of college basketball's current best players, winning a title will cement her position among the UConn greats.

After a season riddled with injuries, a healthy Huskies have regrouped to claim the title that has eluded them since 2016.

What are your predictions for UConn in the next season? Share them in the comment section below.

