WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers and teammate Kamorea Arnold excited to be "back" at the gym

Paige Bueckers is back on the college basketball scene. It seems like Bueckers has been on a world tour since the 2023-2024 basketball season ended. After saying goodbye to a fun summer with her younger brother Drew, she returns to the gym with her teammate, Kamorea "KK" Arnold.

The UConn Huskies star was dancing with KK in her latest TikTok video. The caption of the video was:

"We backkkkk."

When the season starts in full force, fans will be able to see more moments of Bueckers and Arnold's friendship on social media. The two often interview other team members and pull pranks on them as well.

Paige Bueckers reveals a new nickname that she wants her fans and friends to use for her

Paige Bueckers is entering her final season with the Huskies and is a favorite to bag the 2025 NCAAW championship title. Additionally, she is expected to be a top-five pick in next year's WNBA draft, thus making her one of the most talented players to watch this season.

Before the campaign starts in full force, the Huskies hooper appeared on LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's podcast, "Best of Both Worlds With Flau'jae." There, the two college rivals discussed who was better at blocking shots, who had better style and who had the best highlights on social media.

While discussing who blocks shots with higher impact, Bueckers said, while revealing a new nickname:

"Oh, I block shots. Yeah, I have a proof in that, too. They call me Paige Blockers, for real. This whole season, I was playing the power forward, bro. Like I was guarding on force." (From 04:05)

Flau'jae Johnson and Bueckers have become a dynamic duo of sorts and have compared themselves to young Kahleah Cooper and Diana Taurasi. Hence, fans will see Bueckers gelling not only with her teammates but also her rivals.

Are you excited to watch Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson play against each other in the upcoming season of college basketball? Let us know in the comments.

