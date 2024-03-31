“We did not come into this game knowing LSU had won”: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares Iowa 'focused' on Sweet 16 game vs. Colorado

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. They defeated the Colorado Buffaloes with a score of 89-68 on Saturday night, solidifying their match with LSU.

The highly anticipated rematch between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark is set to take place in Albany, New York, on Monday night. In the post-game interview, Caitlin Clark said that they focused on the Sweet 16 with Colorado instead of LSU.

"We did not come into this game knowing LSU had won, and we're like, Oh! we want to win to play LSU, We came into this game like, No, we're focused on this game, we're focused on beating Colorado."

She continued to praise the Colorado buffaloes, saying:

" because Colorado is a really good basketball team, in my eyes they've played one of the best conferences in the country in the Pac-12. All year long They gone up against really great competition and I thought we defended really really well "said Clark

The Iowa team has advanced to the Elite Eight for the sixth time in their program's history, with this being their second consecutive season doing so.

$3.1 million Nil-valued (per On3) Caitlin Clark finished with 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists to extend her double-digit game to 46.

Lucrative offers lining up for Caitlin Clark

Following the lucrative deal offered by Ice Cube to play in the Big 3. Caitlin Clark has a new offer from Nancy Lieberman, as she expressed her desire to coach the Iowa star.

"I think her team-mates would set her up for success if this is what she chose," the 65-year-old said."I would love to coach someone like Caitlin Clark. If given the opportunity, I certainly am not afraid of the moment."

Nancy Liberman, who has been coaching Big 3 since 2018, said Clark has a significant financial impact where she plays.

"I think it's going to push our friends at the W(NBA) to increase salaries or some of the things that are going be negotiated in the CBA. She's changing us financially and I think everybody should applaud her."

Clark did not confirm about the Ice Cube's $5 million worth offer and clearly expressed that her focus is currently on the NCAA tournament.

