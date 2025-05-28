College basketball insider Jon Rothstein took a blunt and passionate stance on social media as he addressed the NCAA. On Wednesday, Rothstein made a post that sparked a conversation on X as he spoke out at NCAA decision-makers, admonishing them not to expand the NCAA Tournament.

The post stemmed from a reported clamor from a few coaches who had expressed their desire for the expansion of the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Bill Self discussed the matter and spoke about the benefits of an expansion.

However, Rothstein was quick to speak out against the proposal, tweeting:

“To Whom It May Concern, DO NOT expand or change the NCAA Tournament, under ANY circumstances."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The post resonated deeply with college basketball fans who were satisfied with the current format and the iconic opening weekend chaos. One fan was quick to call for Jon Rothstein to take on the Commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey. Another fan was quick to hit back with his opinion that was in support of the expansion.

“Jon we need you to fight Greg Sankey,” a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“Expand it to 128. More revenue. More basketball,” another fan replied.

Expand Tweet

With its 68-team field and Cinderella runs, the current tournament format appeared to still be beloved by many, with Rothstein speaking for those who were fine with the current format. Some expressed their support for Rothstein.

“The man of the people has spoken,” another fan said.

“Jon, thank you for doing the lord's work in May,” a fan commented.

“It's the dumbest idea to expand the field,” another fan replied.

The potential expansion of the Tournament to 72 or 76 programs had been reportedly under consideration for the past few years, with reports of committees analyzing the possibility of an expansion.

Critics argued that expansion would dilute the magic of the tournament, shifting the focus away from mid-major underdogs and putting even more power in the hands of major conference programs.

Rothstein’s tweet, viewed over 100,000 times in just a few hours, reignited the debate about the future of March Madness. While conference realignment and revenue concerns dominated much of the NCAA’s recent decision-making, fans were making their feelings clear about tampering with the tournament.

Purdue moves above Houston in Jon Rothstein’s preseason rankings

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein has made a shift in his preseason rankings, moving Purdue ahead of Houston to claim the No. 1 spot ahead of the 2025–26 season.

On Tuesday, Rothstein tweeted on X and shared the reason behind his decision, especially since Houston had previously been Rothstein’s top-ranked team throughout his Rothstein 45 projections.

Initially, Houston looked locked in at No. 1, especially after standout guard Milos Uzan announced his return for another season. Uzan, who averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds last year, was expected to anchor a strong Cougars squad. When veteran guard Pop Isaacs, who originally committed to Houston, flipped to Texas A&M, Rothstein reassessed the situation.

“I love Houston's program. I love Uzan,” Rothstein said. “I think Joseph Tugler could be National Defensive Player of the Year and Emanuel Sharp is one of the best players in college basketball. But losing Pop Isaacs makes Houston just a bit less experienced than I’d like.”

That slight drop in experience opened the door for Purdue to leapfrog the Cougars in Rothstein’s ranking. He pointed to the Boilermakers’ returning core and key additions as reasons for their top rank.

“Purdue returns four starters, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, CJ Cox and Trey Kaufman-Renn. From a team that pushed Houston to the wire in the Sweet 16. Add in South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff and the return of Daniel Jacobsen and I like Purdue by a hair right now.”

Expand Tweet

While Rothstein clarified that he’s not yet making a national championship prediction, his rankings reflect confidence in Purdue’s stability, depth and veteran leadership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here