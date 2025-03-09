“We’re chasing (Madison) Booker all over the place”: $12 million worth Dawn Staley gives Texas their flowers despite South Carolina’s commanding lead

Dawn Staley and the fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks claimed their third straight SEC Tournament title on Sunday, beating the top-ranked Texas Longhorns 64-45 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The South Carolina coach shared the secret to stopping Texas star Madison Booker in an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe during the halftime break.

Ad

Rowe asked Staley what made it difficult for Texas to operate inside in the first half. The South Carolina coach praised Raven Johnson, in particular, for her play on the defensive end.

"I think Raven’s doing a great job, just floating around, playing off of [Rori] Harmon just a little bit," Staley said. "Just to give our post a chance to give them better positioning. We want them to lob over the top and see if we can swarm at the ball. It’s working."

Ad

Trending

Dawn Staley, who is worth $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, commended the Gamecocks for doing a masterful job defending Madison Booker in the first half.

"We’re chasing (Madison) Booker all over the place, making it harder for her to catch, so hopefully, by the time the third or fourth quarter comes around, she won’t have the height on that beautiful shot that she has," Staley added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Booker found it challenging to dissect South Carolina's defense, scoring her first points of the game with just 1:51 remaining in the second quarter. The Gamecocks took advantage of Booker's offensive woes, building a commanding 33-16 lead over the Longhorns at the break.

Chloe Kitts delivers for Dawn Staley in SEC Tournament win over Texas

Chloe Kitts starred for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the win against the Texas Longhorns, scoring 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting. She came close to recording another double-double, collecting nine rebounds. She also had three assists, one steal and one block.

Ad

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (#21) grabs the rebound from Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (#3) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Tessa Johnson provided the offense off the bench for Dawn Staley, scoring 14 points. She shot 5-for-7, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Fellow reserve Joyce Edwards also contributed, recording 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

Madison Booker, who scored 25 points in Texas' previous game against LSU, struggled offensively in the loss to South Carolina. She finished the game with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. She did record a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds against the Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here