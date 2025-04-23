"We're not done yet": LSU HC Kim Mulkey hints at more additions to roster following Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario exits 

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is looking to bolster her squad for their redemption arc in the 2025-2026 season. Earlier on March 30, she and her national title-seeking squad were defeated by the No. 1 UCLA Bruins through a seven-point loss, 72-65, in the Sweet 16 that eliminated them from this year's NCAA national tournament.

It was a disappointing end, to say the least, for Mulkey and Co. as they were aiming to replicate their 2023 national championship run in the 2024-2025 season. The Tigers will have to retool this offseason, considering that the likes of Last Tear-Poa and Aalyah Del Rosario – who were key cogs last year – are set to look for a new program by entering their names on the transfer portal.

During a recent interview with WAFB9 Sports earlier on Tuesday, Mulkey addressed the influx of LSU players who have opted to enter the transfer portal, including the aforementioned names. For a championship-worthy coach like her, Mulkey affirmed that she and her program are always looking for ways to adapt and improve.

"We better adapt or die. So for every player that we lose, you hate it, but you bring somebody in. And my philosophy on that is bring in players that can help you continue to be relevant in women's basketball. And we feel like we're going to do that, and we're not done yet," Mulkey said.

Along with the players she will be losing to the transfer portal, several LSU stars such as Aneesah Morrow have exhausted their college eligibility and can no longer suit up next season. Nevertheless, Mulkey's squad will still be backed by the likes of Flau'jae Johnson as proven players on the biggest stages in college basketball.

Through the course of an up-and-down 2024-2025 campaign, Mulkey and the Tigers finished with an overall record of 31-6 and 12-4 during SEC play earlier this year, where they made it to the semifinals of the 2025 conference tournament.

Aalyah Del Rosario is heading to Vanderbilt, while Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State

Incoming junior stalwart Aalyah Del Rosario has committed to transfer to the Vanderbilt Commodores for her third stint of college basketball in the 2025-2026 season on Monday. In her final year with LSU, she averaged 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in around 6.4 minutes per game.

On the other hand, senior guard Last-Tear Poa has decided to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the upcoming campaign. After spending the last three seasons with the Tigers, she averaged 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.9 apg in her last year with the program.

