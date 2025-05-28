Weeks after committing to Shaquille O'Neal-led Sacramento State, Mikey Williams shares snaps from "first real day back on the court

Mikey Williams entered the transfer portal in April after spending one season playing for the UCF Knights. He joined the Sacramento State Hornets who also appointed Shaquille O'Neal as their general manager and Mike Bibby as their new coach last month.

On Tuesday, Williams shared clips on his Instagram stories during an intense session on the court, his first one since arriving in Sacramento. He captioned the story:

"First real day back on the court, 3 months since I dislocated my knee. All glory to God and we still loading," Mikey Williams wrote.

Williams averaged 5.1 points on 37.1% shooting from the floor and 28.1% shooting from beyond the arc, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the UCF Knights last season.

Williams injured his knee which kept him out of action for the UCF Knights towards the end of last season even before he entered the transfer portal and joined the Sacramento State Hornets.

Mikey Williams has had a troubled journey in college basketball after leaving high school as a five-star prospect according to ESPN. Williams had nine felony charges leveled at him for a shooting that happened at his home in January 2023 forcing him to agree to a plea deal.

He left the Memphis Tigers without playing for coach Penny Hardaway after his legal troubles and joined the UCF Knights last year where he got his first college basketball minutes.

Mikey Williams outlines NBA ambition

During an episode of the "Overtime" podcast, Williams outlined his NBA ambitions despite his turbulent college basketball career so far.

"I've just been through certain things in life that changed my perspective on reality, you feel me? So, I could bet on myself, I know I have NBA talent," Mikey Williams said (3:43). "I know it's a process to get there, but I know that I'm gonna get there one day."

"Two, you gotta look at it like, this college, a lot of players in college aren't going to the NBA or onto the next level. This kind of became the NBA farm. So they really gotta go take the biggest bag wherever they can get it. But I just have faith in myself and my work."

Next season, Williams will play for the Hornets alongside general manager Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal who transferred from the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Mikey Williams will get an extra year in college basketball under former NBA standout Mike Bibby and the eye of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal as he attempts to boost his NBA Draft stock.

