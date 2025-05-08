Weeks before NBA draft, Derik Queen, Tahaad Pettiford and more sign new deals with premier sports agency

Several members of the 2025 NBA draft class, including Derik Queen, Tahaad Pettiford, Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson and Thomas Sorber, have all signed with WME Basketball for representation.

On Wednesday, WME announced that it would represent the five prospects in their professional basketball careers, just weeks ahead of the draft. The agency shared the news on Instagram, posting five separate edits of the players with the announcement, accompanied by a brief description of each one.

"WME Basketball is proud to announce the signing of Derik Queen for full representation," the caption read. "The 6’10” Center led the Maryland Terps in points, averaging 16.5 PPG. During March Madness, he clutched an exciting buzzer-beater shot to send the Terps to the Sweet-16. Derik concluded the season being named Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team."

Queen declared for the NBA draft in April after just one season at Maryland. According to Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the Baltimore native is projected to be the No. 8 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, CBS Sports projects him to be selected at No. 11 by the Dallas Wings.

As for Pettiford, who is coming off a stellar season with Auburn, averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 assists per game, is not projected to be drafted by Bleacher Report. However, CBS Sports projects him to go No. 30 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Tuesday, WME Basketball posted photoshoot images of Queen, Pettiford, Harper, Johnson and Sorber on Instagram. All five were rocking the agency's gear and posing for photos.

Derik Queen studies NBA stars to mold a complete pro-identity

Derik Queen is currently training in preparation for the NBA draft. The Maryland standout is focusing on improving every aspect of his game and molding himself in the image of current NBA stars.

Draft Express met with Queen recently and learned which NBA players he is studying and looking at:

"I've been watching Anthony Davis — how he gets to his spots," Queen said. "I watch (Carmelo Anthony), in the mid-post area, how he uses footwork to get open.

"I watch (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) a little bit — he's really good at using his shoulder. I watch Jokic — how he finishes, how he playmakes. I watch (Joel) Embiid — he can dominate every game. You gotta use his force every game," he added.

Derik Queen added that he is aware of the challenge in front of him and knows that he needs to continue to improve to get to the level of the players he mentioned

