"Welcome back Christian Braun": Kansas fans excited as new signee Rosario Kohl impresses in his first training session

Kansas fans are excited about Rosario Kohl, a four-star guard who is starting his freshman season this fall. Kohl signed with the Jayhawks on June 24 after fielding offers from Duke, Baylor, North Carolina, Texas A&M and BYU.

Kohl arrived in Lawrence on Sunday and completed his first summer workout with the team. A video of his training session was posted on Instagram by Kansas men's basketball on Monday, and fans were excited about what they saw from the young guard.

Fans drew a resemblance between Kohl and former Jayhawks standout Christian Braun, believing they have found Braun 2.0 in Kohl.

"Welcome back Christian Braun," one fan commented.

"He’s a perfect case of right place right time ready so you don’t have to get ready cease the momentum and take off," another said.

"Bro reminds me of Christian Braun," a fan said.

"This kid is gonna be a baller," one comment read.

"Can’t believe we added Kohl & Paul this year is going to be absolutely insane," another fan added.

"Dude already has a pro body," one more chimed in.

Bill Self explains why Rosario Kohl's work ethic fits Kansas team culture

Rosario Kohl reclassified to the 2025 class and committed to Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks last month. The Florida native announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter).

After his announcement, coach Self provided his thoughts on Kohl.

"We're very excited to add Kohl this year's team," Self said, per KU Athletics. "It's not often there's a player of his potential to become available at this point. We feel that what Kohl brings from a perimeter athletic shooting standpoint is something that we've needed to add to this year's roster.

"He is one of the hardest working youngsters that we've ever recruited and feel the transition to college ball will be more seamless due to this. He's been very well drilled, and I think his competitiveness will add of piece to our culture."

Kohl will join the Jayhawks, who finished last season with a 21-13 record and reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He is one of the five incoming freshmen on the team, alongside Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon, Jaden Nickens and Paul Mbiya.

