What is Last-Tear Poa's ethnicity? Taking a look at LSU star's personal life and family

Last-Tear Poa is one of the LSU Tigers' leading players. She quickly rose to popularity because of her commendable gameplay and social media presence.

On Saturday, when the Melbourne-born guard played against the Ole Miss Rebels, she suffered a traumatic injury. She fell hard on Saturday night during the Tigers' win over the Rebels in a 75-67 game.

The injury, which took place during the fourth quarter, gained a lot of traction from fans and fellow teammates. Angel Reese delivered a warm message to Poa while wishing her a speedy recovery. The incident also gave way to fans wanting to know more about her ethnicity and personal life.

What is Last-Tear Poa's ethnic background?

According to The Advocate, Last-Tear Poa is of Polynesian descent. Her family is originally from the Cook Islands in French Polynesia. She was born in 2001 to Natasha Kairangi Poa and Philipa Poa, in Melbourne, Australia.

Her name pays homage to her great-grandmother, who predicted her birth, although Poa never met her. Poa's great-grandmother died shortly before she was born, shedding one last tear from her left eye.

"And, I have a beauty mark just beneath my left eye in the same spot where my great-grandmother's tear fell," Poa said to The Advocate in 2023. "So I am named in her memory. It is a part of our culture."

Get to know the Poa family

Poa's mother, Natasha, and father, Philip, reside in Melbourne. She is the older sister to two younger siblings.

“Before games, I sit and eat my chicken alfredo by myself and call my siblings, Heavenly and Kingston, back home,” Last-Tear said to The Advocate. “I love being a big sister.”

Her grandparents, Richard and Debbie, traveled to the United States last year to cheer for her during LSU's championship run.

To keep herself in touch with her culture, she cooks Polynesian cuisine in Louisiana, but she also loves various pasta dishes and prepares delicious chicken Alfredo before every game.

What is Poa's injury status?

LSU Tigers' head coach, Kim Mulkey, shared an update on Last-Tear Poa's injury. After she was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, a concussion diagnosis came back.

"Poa suffered a concussion, but has movement and feeling throughout her body. She is expected to be released from the hospital tonight."

Mulkey said that Poa's CT scan came back clean and that it was wonderful news to hear that she had regained movement.