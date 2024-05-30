“What’s your number pookie?” - Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso comically flirts with former teammate Bree Hall

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is all fun and games when it comes to teasing her teammates on social media. Her comment on former South Carolina teammate Bree Hall is winning hearts on the internet.

Hall is enjoying the college basketball offseason in style after winning the NCAA championship against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. She uploaded a picture on the internet of herself on vacation in a two-piece white bikini, complimenting her look with a hat. She captioned the post:

"postcard from cancun 🌺👙🥥"

Seeing the post, Kamilla Cardoso couldn't help but flirt with her USC teammate:

"What’s your number pookie? 🥵❤️"

If that wasn't enough, Kamilla came back for a second comment:

"IM OBSESSED W U 🥰🥰🥰"

Bree Hall's former teammate Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year who now plays with Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever, also commented:

"Skinnn😍😍 bodyyy😍 everything eatsss."

Screenshot via Instagram/@breezyhall

Kamilla Cardoso promotes Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for WNBA popularity

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso is advocating for Angel Reese and other WNBA players to receive more credit for the league’s growing popularity, challenging the media's focus on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Many WNBA players have expressed frustration with the portrayal of Clark as the sole reason behind the league's surge in popularity.

“I have one thing to say about this: All of our games are sold out, so it’s not because of one person,” Cardoso said.

NBA legend Charles Barkley joined the debate, warning WNBA players not to be “petty” in their criticism of Clark, given that her stature benefits the entire league.

However, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon countered the narrative that players dislike Clark and credited the league in itself for reaching the current level of popularity.

The rivalry between Reese and Clark goes back to their college careers. As both the star athletes transition to the WNBA, Cardoso believes Reese deserves the same spotlight and recognition that sports pundits give Clark.

Fans eagerly anticipate the showdown between Reese and Clark on June 1, when Chicago visits Indiana, marking their first WNBA faceoff.

