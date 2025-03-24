"When I was younger in college, I was suicidal": Hailey Van Lith opens up on mental health struggles

In a deeply personal revelation, Hailey Van Lith opened up about her early life struggles with mental health on Sunday. She was speaking with media representatives after defeating her former program, Louisville, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Ad

Van Lith detailed a difficult period in her life when she battled suicidal thoughts. As her constant on-court success never hinted at her demons, she shared that her pivot towards faith and perseverance has brought her back from a dark place of despair.

"I got exposed to the media and social media at such a young age," Van Lith said. "I really struggled with mental health things. When I was younger and in college I was suicidal, I was heavily medicated and I felt trapped. You would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court but internally and in life in general, I was ready to be done.

Ad

Trending

"So that's what I mean when I speak on suffering and pain - I didn't even want to live. So, to come from that to this is incredible.

"I have been praying all year like, God I know you've given me this testimony to share it with the world and shed your light and I think that this is the year that and this is the moment that he wants people to know my story and how he's just taken me literally from the depth of wanting to die to this moment of loving life."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hailey Van Lith was one of the best recruits in the 2020 class. Before making big-time plays in college, she caught national attention through her high school and Team USA stints.

Hailey Van Lith credits Kobe Bryant for influencing her journey to health

In a locker interview on Sunday, Hailey Van Lith reflected on valuing the journey over the outcome. She credited NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who mentored her in high school and was close to his daughter Gigi, as the inspiration for this mindset shift.

Ad

"Yeah, it started with Kobe," Van Lith said. "He planted that in me and I didn't know it at the time, but it's the essence of life."

Van Lith further added how it has helped her make the most of her college years, despite having unexpected results in multiple seasons.

"It is how can I enjoy this journey and last year and the years before, even though it wasn't exactly what I wanted. It's made me who I am and it's given me this platform this year and it's all come together."

Ad

Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season. She has led the TCU Horned Frogs to a record season and is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback