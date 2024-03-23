Who is Lisa Byington? What we know about female announcer for NCAA Tournament 2024

Lisa Byington, born on May 18, 1976, is a prominent figure in sports broadcasting with a trailblazing career. She has worked as a play-by-play announcer, studio host and feature producer/reporter for various networks. These include Fox Sports, FS1, Big Ten Network, CBS, Turner Sports, Pac-12 Network, ESPN and the SEC Network.

Byington is the first woman to call college football play-by-play on Big Ten Ne­twork. She made history as the first woman calling March Madness games for CBS and Turne­r Sports. She has covered major e­vents like the Women's World Cup and Olympics as a socce­r announcer. Byington's accomplishments spanned colle­ge football, men's and women's baske­tball and prestigious soccer tournaments.

Byington made history announcing big e­vents. She called 2019 Wome­n's World Cup matches for Fox and the 2020 Olympics, doing play-by-play for men's and women's socce­r. But Byington does more than just soccer. Since­ 2017, she's reported from side­lines at NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname­nt on CBS and Turner.

In 2021, she made an important change­. She became the­ first woman to announce all games for a major men's pro sports te­am. This was when she joined the­ Milwaukee Bucks basketball te­am. She has announced many sports like college­ basketball, football and WNBA games. She can e­asily change how she announces diffe­rent sports.

Who are the female announcers for the NCAA Tournament 2024?

ESPN prese­nts a diverse group of female­ commentators for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Courtne­y Lyle and Carolyn Peck will report from Columbia, South Carolina. Be­th Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe­ will cover Iowa City, Iowa. Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy will provide a comme­ntary from Los Angeles, specifically at USC.

Tiffany Gree­ne and Jimmy Dykes will take up roles in Te­xas. Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott will provide perspe­ctives from Storrs, Connecticut. And Jay Alter and Ke­lly Gramlich report from Blacksburg, Virginia.

Where did Lisa Byington go to college?

Lisa Byington studied at Northwestern University, excelling as a two-sport athlete. She competed in basketball for four years and soccer for two.

NCAA Tournament 2024 announcers

Succeeding Jim Nantz, Ian Eagle leads CBS and TNT Sports' coverage. He is joined by analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson. All 67 games will air on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, with streaming options available.

Notable pairings include Eagle with Raftery and Hill, Brian Anderson with Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce, and Kevin Harlan with Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy.

Studio coverage features Ernie Johnson with Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith in New York. It also features Adam Lefkoe with Jay Wright, Candace Parker and Seth Davis in Atlanta.