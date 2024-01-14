Bills vs Steelers weather forecast: Tracy Wolfson provides latest update on conditions in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills versus Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed once, and fans are curious whether the conditions have improved. CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson has come through with a weather update regarding the conditions in Buffalo.

The "We Need To Talk" host said'

"I'm staying warm because I'm inside, but it is frightful outside. It is cold, it is snowy, and the wind is howling. There's a winter storm warning that is still in effect till about seven o'clock tomorrow morning, and there is a travel ban that they are hoping they can lift later this afternoon, but right now, no one can go anywhere, so nothing is happening at the stadium either.

Wolfson continued, stating that,

"You can't get there to shovel or to plow, but once they start, they will start from the outside, moving in. In terms of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they had some meetings this morning. They are going through a walkthrough right now and hope to take off at 3 p.m. I was told there was mainly an option to drive if they can't get in here. The drive is about over three hours. As for the Bills, Josh Allen spent some time at the stadium yesterday with coaches working through the wind. But right now, all the Bills are at home because of that travel ban, staying safe in place until further notice, but it is just a wait-and-see approach here in Buffalo."

Weather at the Buffalo Bills stadium today

According to BET MGM, the predicted weather at kickoff for the wildcard game is 22 degrees, with AccuWeather‘s RealFeel temperature at -5 degrees.

Furthermore, there is an 80% afternoon chance of snow, with the projected daytime snow accumulation being 3.5 inches. Hence, a winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.

#Update: The Steelers team and coaches have taken the flight from Pittsburgh as the game is unlikely to get postponed.

Also, the afternoon wind is predicted at W 27 mph, with wind gusts of 44 mph. The U.S. National Weather Service stated,

"Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Saturday and Saturday evening, with somewhat lower winds than expected through the bulk of the lake effect snow event.”

Bills vs Steelers: How to watch

The Buffalo Bills versus Pittsburgh Steelers game is a crunch matchup in the 2024 wildcard round. Both teams would fancy their chances in the game, with the Bills being slight favorites.

Josh Allen and Co. will have a home advantage in this one and look to make it count against Mike Tomlin's side.

Buffalo is one of the most in-form teams in the league, and they're fresh off inflicting a heartbreaking Week 18 loss on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have since been sent to Cancun by defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they had a tough run to the playoffs, and they needed a couple of results to go their way. Those Week 18 results favored the Steelers, and they've been drawn against the Bills.

Mason Rudolph and Co. will have their work cut out in a cold stadium, but anything can happen in the postseason. One thing's for sure: a Mike Tomlin-coached team will never go down without a fight.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET