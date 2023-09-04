Who are ESPN's college football announcers for 2023 games? All you need to know

We have covered the various names operating the broadcast booths for other networks this college football season. Now, we're focusing on the faces and voices making up the roster of ESPN college football announcers this year.
Here is a quick rundown of ESPN's crew for the new season's CFB broadcasts.
ESPN college football announcers
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
The lead names headlining ESPN's college football announcers lineup will be Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath, who will be hosting Saturday Night Primetime (via USA Today). McElroy is a former Alabama QB who recently signed a long-term contract extension for the network.
It will be McElroy's eighth season calling games for the network. McDonough, on the other hand, will serve his fifth year on the show. Lastly, McGrath is coming off her recent CFP National Championship network assignment and a nomination for a Sports Emmy. As per the ESPN Press Room, it will be her fourth year on Primetime.
Additional ESPN college football announcers, analysts, play-by-play voices, etc.
Here are the additional folks comprising the roster of ESPN college football announcers for this season's games:
- Jesse Palmer (analyst)
- Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)
- Bob Wischusen
- Robert Griffin III
- Kris Budden
- Dave Pasch
- Dusty Dvoracek
- Mark Jones
- Louis Riddick
- Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
- Brock Osweiler (analyst)
- Tom Hart
- Jordan Rodgers
- Cole Cubelic
- Wes Durham
- TaylorTannebaum
- Lowell Galindo
- Fozzy Whittaker
- Morgan Uber
Newcomers to ESPN
A handful of newly introduced ESPN college football announcers, analysts, play-by-play commentators, and analysts include the following:
- Derek Mason (former Vanderbilt head coach)
- Orlando Franklin (former offensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes and six-year NFL vet)
- Sherree Burruss - sideline reporter
Extra game crews on other ESPN platforms
- Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang
- Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker
- Connor Onion and Craig Haubert
- Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, and Harry Lyles
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra
- Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, and Taylor McGregor
- Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, and Lauren Sisler
- John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport
- Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia
- Drew Carter and Dustin Fox
- Courtney Lyle and Hutson Mason
- Eric Frede and Jack Ford
- Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray
ESPN Radio voices
- Marc Kestecher (play-by-play)
- Kelly Stouffer (analyst)
- Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter
- Mike Couzens (play-by-play)
- Max Starks