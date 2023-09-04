Who are ESPN's college football announcers for 2023 games? All you need to know

We have covered the various names operating the broadcast booths for other networks this college football season. Now, we're focusing on the faces and voices making up the roster of ESPN college football announcers this year.

Here is a quick rundown of ESPN's crew for the new season's CFB broadcasts.

ESPN college football announcers

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

The lead names headlining ESPN's college football announcers lineup will be Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath, who will be hosting Saturday Night Primetime (via USA Today). McElroy is a former Alabama QB who recently signed a long-term contract extension for the network.

It will be McElroy's eighth season calling games for the network. McDonough, on the other hand, will serve his fifth year on the show. Lastly, McGrath is coming off her recent CFP National Championship network assignment and a nomination for a Sports Emmy. As per the ESPN Press Room, it will be her fourth year on Primetime.

Additional ESPN college football announcers, analysts, play-by-play voices, etc.

Here are the additional folks comprising the roster of ESPN college football announcers for this season's games:

Jesse Palmer (analyst)

(analyst) Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Bob Wischusen

Robert Griffin III

Kris Budden

Dave Pasch

Dusty Dvoracek

Mark Jones

Louis Riddick

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Brock Osweiler (analyst)

(analyst) Tom Hart

Jordan Rodgers

Cole Cubelic

Wes Durham

TaylorTannebaum

Lowell Galindo

Fozzy Whittaker

Morgan Uber

Newcomers to ESPN

A handful of newly introduced ESPN college football announcers, analysts, play-by-play commentators, and analysts include the following:

Derek Mason (former Vanderbilt head coach)

(former Vanderbilt head coach) Orlando Franklin (former offensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes and six-year NFL vet)

(former offensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes and six-year NFL vet) Sherree Burruss - sideline reporter

Extra game crews on other ESPN platforms

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang

Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker

Connor Onion and Craig Haubert

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, and Harry Lyles

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, and Taylor McGregor

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, and Lauren Sisler

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport

Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia

Drew Carter and Dustin Fox

Courtney Lyle and Hutson Mason

Eric Frede and Jack Ford

Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray

ESPN Radio voices

Marc Kestecher ( play-by-play)

play-by-play) Kelly Stouffer (analyst)

(analyst) Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter

(reporter Mike Couzens (play-by-play)

(play-by-play) Max Starks