"Who runs LA?": USC socials call out fierce rivals UCLA with new hype video ft. JuJu Watkins, Ja'Kobi Lane and more

The social media team of the USC Trojans wants all the smoke, using star player JuJu Watkins and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, among others, to spite the UCLA Bruins in their latest hype video. The Trojans called out their fierce rivals on Instagram on Tuesday, posting clips of their victories over the Bruins in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

The Trojans posted their dominance against the Bruins in several sports, including basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, rowing, water polo, soccer, beach volleyball, swimming and baseball. They included a short caption for their Instagram post, which has already received more than 1,950 likes.

"Who runs LA?!? Trojans >>> Bruins," USC Athletics' social media team wrote.

The Trojans defeated the Bruins 19-13 in their lone meeting in the 2024 FBS season. Jayden Maiava starred in that contest, throwing for 221 yards and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Ja'Kobi Lane in the fourth quarter. USC outscored UCLA 10-0 in the final period to complete the comeback victory.

USC's women's soccer team captured its first Big Ten regular-season title in style, beating UCLA 1-0 on Oct. 27 to complete an unbeaten campaign. Maile Hayes was the hero for the Trojans, scoring the game-winner in the 36th minute.

USC's women's basketball team replicated that feat, defeating UCLA 80-67 on March 1 to win the team's first regular-season title in the Big Ten. JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen led the Trojans in the road victory, combining for 47 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

How JuJu Watkins fared against UCLA in the 2024-25 NCAA season

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans faced the UCLA Bruins three times in the 2024-25 season. They first locked horns in the regular season on Feb. 13, with USC recording a 71-60 victory.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans points toward the crowd after defeating the UCLA Bruins 80-67 to win the Big Ten regular-season title at Pauley Pavilion. Photo: Getty

Watkins punished the UCLA defense in that contest, scoring a game-high 38 points on 12-for-26 shooting. She shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and 8-for-10 from the charity stripe. She stuffed the stat sheet against the Bruins, amassing 11 boards, eight blocks, five dimes and one steal.

Watkins wreaked havoc once again in their second meeting on March 1, scoring 30 points and issuing five assists to lead USC to an 80-67 win. UCLA defeated USC 72-67 in their third meeting on March 9 despite Watkins scoring 29 points in the final of the Big Ten Tournament.

