Who is Steven Pearl’s wife Brittany Pearl? Looking at 5 best moments shared by the couple

Steven Pearl, the Auburn Tigers' associate head coach and the son of Bruce Pearl, heard the victory bells ringing as the team won the SEC Tournament title against the Florida Gators 86-67 on Sunday.

The coaches have led 12th-ranked Auburn (27-7) to two tournament titles. Hence, given their popularity, some fans may want to know more about Steven Pearl, especially about his romantic life.

Pearl is married to his longtime partner, Brittany Farrar. The two tied the knot on Aug. 27, 2022. Farrar works as a personal fitness trainer and is the owner of Fit Quarters, as per her Instagram bio. The two often post their best-dressed moments on social media.

#1, Steven Pearl and Brittany Farrar's wedding day

The first and foremost best moment is from their special day. Everyone remembers the day they married their better half, and so do Steven and Brittany. Brittany's throwback post included black-and-white pictures. The associate head coach donned a crisp suit, while his wife wore a lacey wedding gown.

"(Steven Pearl) you are the most wonderful human and I thank God for the man he created you to be as my husband," Brittany wrote.

#2, Birthday bash for Pearl

Bruce Pearl's son celebrates his birthday on Sept. 14. Brittany posted a series of pictures to wish her husband well. In the pictures, fans could see their selfies and never-seen-before pictures of the couple.

"So lucky to celebrate my fiancé today and everyday. Happy birthday to you [Steven Pearl]."

#3, Celebrating love with friends

Another best-dressed moment for the couple is from a wedding they attended. The couple were guests at a friend's wedding. Steven dressed in one of his best suits, while Brittany donned a green high-slit gown. The two gleamed and smiled for the pictures and also showed their beautiful friends in the series of posts.

#4, Celebrating champions

The Auburn Tigers won their fifth SEC regular-season championship in 2022. To celebrate, Brittany uploaded several pictures. She captioned the post:

"What a weekend in AUBURN...couldn't possibly be more proud of my #1 [Steben Pearl[, these amazing people I get to call Family, and this place that is Home."

#5, Adopting a fur baby

The couple adopted their puppy, Nelly, on July 26, 2020, and shared the news with the world.

Let us know your favorite moments of the couple.