Why is it called March Madness? Exploring the history behind iconic nickname for NCAA tournament

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament or March Madness is a competition where 68 teams duke it out in a single elimination format. The brackets are revealed on Selection Sunday.
The tournament culminates in the Final Four, from mid-March to early April. It elevates schools' profiles, as seen with Butler and Baylor, attracting students and enhancing athletic programs through successful runs.
Why is it called March Madness?
The term March Madness was coined in 1939 by Illinois high school official Henry V. Porter, referring to an original eight-team tournament. He wrote in “Illinois High School Athlete” magazine:
"A little March madness may complement and contribute to sanity and help keep society on an even keel."
Its connection with the NCAA tournament wasn't established until 1982 when CBS newsman Brent Musburger invoked it while reporting. Musburger said he borrowed the phrase from auto dealership ads he heard during an Illinois State High School basketball tournament telecast.
When did March Madness expand to 64 teams?
In 1951, the NCAA's March Madness scaled up to include 16 teams. Then in 1975, its size again doubled to 32 participatory teams, and later to 64 in 1985. Presently, the tournament encompasses 68 teams, with eight competing in placement matches to complete the 64 team lineup.
Where did the phrase “March Madness” come from?
The phrase March Madness was first introduced by Henry V. Porter of the IHSA, with its roots traced back to Illinois in 1939. The term was originally used to encapsulate the zeal and excitement synonymous with the high school basketball tournament, embodying its positive societal contributions.
Biggest upsets in March Madness history
#5. Hampton beats Iowa State (2001)
Ranked as a #15 seed, Hampton shocked the #2 seed, Iowa State, with a slim 58-57 win in their inaugural NCAA tournament match. Even though they were behind at halftime, Hampton demonstrated tenacity, and Tarvis Williams' exemplary display ensured their victory.
#4. Middle Tennessee beats Michigan State (2016)
In a monumental upset, #15 seed Middle Tennessee defeated tournament favorite #2 seed Michigan State with a commanding 90-81 win. The Blue Raiders led throughout the game, showcasing a balanced scoring effort and stifling defense.
#3. Norfolk State beats Missouri (2012)
The #15 ranked Norfolk State created quite the stir by snagging a nail-biting 86-84 triumph over the #2 seeded Missouri. This marked their maiden voyage into the Division I tournament. The Spartans leveraged their victory thanks to Kyle O'Quinn's outstanding showing, making the most of rebounds and effective scoring.
#2. UMBC beats Virginia (2018)
UMBC made history as the first #16 seed to defeat a #1 seed, overpowering top-ranked Virginia with a dominant 74-54 victory. Despite Virginia's defensive prowess, UMBC's sharpshooting and tenacity propelled them to a historic win.
#1. Fairleigh Dickinson beats Purdue (2023)
In an improbable Cinderella story, #15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset #2 seed Purdue with a 63-58 victory. Despite being the underdogs, FDU's resilience and clutch play propelled them to victory, exposing Purdue's struggles under pressure.
When is the NCAA tournament in 2024?
The NCAA tournament commences with the inaugural First Four games on March 19, 2024, at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The event builds toward its peak with the championship showdown scheduled for April 8 in the sunny city of Glendale, Arizona.
When do the 2024 March Madness brackets come out?
On Selection Sunday, March 17, the 2024 NCAA tournament brackets will be disclosed. The men's bracket is scheduled to be broadcasted on CBS at 6 p.m. ET, with the women's bracket following on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.