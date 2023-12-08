Why was Nae'Qwan Tomlin suspended? Exploring reasons behind Kansas State player's removal from team

Kansas State small forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin's removal from the team has left fans questioning the reasons behind his dismissal. This move comes over a month after Tomlin was arrested for disorderly conduct, which led to his suspension from the team at the time.

His arrest was classified as "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at a local sports bar.

"I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players," coach Jerome Tang said.

Kansas State (7-2) has been tight-lipped about the specifics of his indefinite suspension.

"Situations like these are difficult," KSU athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this."

Taylor stressed that the school is committed to "protect" Tomlin.

“I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae'Qwan's suspension with Coach Tang's involvement," Taylor said. "While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae'Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men's basketball team.”

Will Kansas State miss Nae'Qwan Tomlin?

The Kansas State small forward was impressive last season, averaging 10.4 points per game while starting in 36 games, playing a crucial role in the Wildcats' Elite Eight run.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin had impressive stats with 12.5 points, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in the NCAA Tournament. With his projected role this season having been abruptly cut short, the Kansas State Wildcats are left with the challenge of maintaining their four-game winning streak without him.

“We appreciate your passion for our men's basketball team and for Nae'Qwan," Gene Taylor said in a statement. "Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man's personal development and growth – and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

The circumstances leading to the removal of Nae'Qwan Tomlin may remain undisclosed, but the decision from Kansas State to dismiss him underscores the seriousness of the matter.