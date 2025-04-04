"Why do we need to screw around?": Geno Auriemma on how Paige Bueckers is no more a "perfectionist" and plays unburdened of pressure

UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his insight into the evolved mindset and gameplay of his star player Paige Bueckers. The Minnesota native has been a huge phenomenon since stepping foot on the Storrs campus.

With her final year underway and likely only two games remaining, with UConn facing UCLA in the Final Four on Friday, Auriemma spoke about how Bueckers now plays with a sense of freedom.

During the media availability on Thursday, the Hall of Fame coach was asked what has changed with Bueckers this season, as she no longer feels pressured to carry the team yet remains dominant on the court.

"There have been instances ... where every single opportunity she could take advantage of, she did," Auriemma said (2:33 onwards).

"Whereas before, there were too many times when she wasn’t looking for those opportunities and was just content to let things play their course, or she had the opportunity and decided to pass it up."

Geno Auriemma recalled an instance during a game when Bueckers took a shot that he has been encouraging her to take for four years.

She caught the ball a few feet beyond the 3-point line and instead of dribbling through her legs, which he has seen her do many times, Bueckers immediately stared down her defender and shot the ball.

"I thought to myself, 'Finally.' I mean, why do we need to screw around?," Auriemma continued.

"It’s just little things like that. Trying to be less of a perfectionist — that’s what I’m trying to get her to do. Be less of a perfectionist. Be okay taking a bad shot here and there."

Geno Auriemma frustrated by late games and long travel for teams

The UConn Huskies face UCLA in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. With the late tipoff times and travel required for the NCAA Tournament, Geno Auriemma revealed his frustrations as he shared his thoughts on the schedule.

"We need to change the schedule," Auriemma said on Thursda (ivia CT Insider).

"We have to finish way earlier so that we don’t come here Tuesday night, 3,000 miles, practice Wednesday and Thursday and then play the biggest game of the year on Friday night at 9:30."

UConn's Elite Eight game against USC in Spokane, Washington, also tipped off late at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, their opponent, UCLA, played its Elite Eight game in the afternoon a day earlier.

