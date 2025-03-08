"Why would you say I like baldies": $30 million worth La La Anthony hilariously laughs as son Kiyan Anthony reviews her "dating life"

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony had a lot to say about his mother, La La Anthony's dating life. The TV actress shared a video on her Instagram on Friday where her son hilariously mocked her choice of men based on their hairstyle.

"It's 2025. You can't keep going after people with dark seasoning and baldies," Kiyan said. "It's not, I'm dead serious. Mom, in 2025, everybody either has dreads or a low/mid-taper. ... If you have a dark season with no waves, or you got the baldie in 2025, you gotta fix yourself. You really gotta readjust."

An audibly shocked La La Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) asked her son what he meant and said:

"But why would you say I like somebody with a baldie? You've never heard, seen, like what?"

Kiyan Anthony even added that her choice to date 'baldies' is the reason why she hasn't found love yet. La La shared the video on Instagram, in celebration of his birthday, Mar. 7, and wrote in the caption:

"When they think they grown they wanna start telling you about your dating life!! 😂😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kiyananthony 🎂🥰🎈😂I love you!"

Kiyan Anthony turned 18 on Friday and is set to follow his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps in playing for the Syracuse Orange this fall.

La La Anthony once talked about Kiyan Anthony's disapproval of her dating life

La La Anthony married Carmelo Anthony in 2010 after many years of dating. While they were briefly separated in 2017, they reconciled and stayed together until 2021 when La La filed for a divorce.

Since then, the actress has tried dating but revealed that Kiyan Anthony prefers that she doesn't. In an interview with Jennifer Hudson on her show in January 2023, La La was asked about her dating life and Kiyan's reaction to it.

"He’s protective. He's protective," she said. "He doesn’t like it. He doesn’t like it at all."

La La Anthony also added that Kiyan prefers that she stay single.

"I’m just like, 'You just want your mom to be alone? Like, forever?' He’s like, 'Kind of,'" La La said. "But anytime his friends want to go out and do something, he’s like, 'All right, Ma, see ya later. I’m going here.' I’m like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat, but you don’t want me to have anybody.'"

La La also revealed that she plans on using her married surname until Kiyan Anthony makes it into the NBA. The guard will be eligible for the draft in 2026 but is expected to stay longer than his freshman season.

