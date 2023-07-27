Will the Cavinder Twins have a featured role on Smackdown? Exploring the latest surrounding the former Miami Hurricanes & NIL megastars

The Cavinder twins have kept the news mills chugging all year after their surprising decision to forfeit their fifth year as college basketball stars for the Miami Hurricanes.

Back in April, they released a brief statement confirming their new, unorthodox career choice.

"We love the WWE. The fan base, the sport, the fitness side of it ... their great, our partner, and we're very excited in a future with them."

Since then, they have taken the unusual route of getting into WWE, a company that they signed NIL deals with back in 2021.

The Cavinders recently posted a picture on Instagram that got WWE fans excited. The picture shows them holding NXT tag belts. The Twins also clicked pictures with Triple H, the Chief content officer of WWE.

While they have been teasing a WWE appearance, this is the first time that they have shown an inclination toward Smackdown. Their recent guest appearance could potentially be a sign of their debut on the show.

The twins appeared during a battle royal match in June, when they carried winner Thea Hail on their shoulders.

The twins have been training for a few weeks at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in preparation for their chosen career.

They have followed up their deal with WWE by signing a deal with Jake Paul and Joey Levy's betting and media company, Betr.

"Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of the Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner," Joey Levy said. "We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes the Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger."

The Cavinder twins' and the Bella twins

Before the Cavinder twins, the Bella twins were the go-to WWE twins. WWE had the vision to bring through the Cavinders when they signed a NIL deal with them in 2021 while they were still at Fresno State.

The twins started teasing the comparisons during a 'Bs w/ Jake Paul podcast' show, stating:

“the next Bella Twins, for sure”.

The Cavinders also recently appeared on a social media video with the Bella twins (Nikkie and Brie), who have been a staple of WWE for years now but recently announced their retirement.

The caption of the video stated:

"When the Bella Twins passed the torch to us".

WWE will be hoping that the Cavinder twins are as huge a success as the Bella twins whenever they make their debut.